Former WWE Star EC3 Hospitalized

Former WWE and current Ring of Honor star EC3 took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that he is currently on his fifth day of hospitalization due to an infection. Carter kept somewhat in-character in his post, writing, "#ControlYourNarrative CAN KILL YOU. That's not strictly just an attention grabbing headline. it's more of an update.⁣ Short version; an infection I neglected proper care for, put others people's needs before mind, went straight empath, caught up to me and broke me.⁣

"Long version; it's extensive, I've been hospitalized 5 days and we'll need longer," he added. "Anyways I will heal, if you want to help drop a comment or a thought or affirmation.⁣ Please do no not text. PLEASE.all I ask. If you want to help let me be alone."

The former Impact World Champion was one of the 30+ wrestlers let cut by the WWE last April as a means of cost-cutting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He then went on to have a brief return run in Impact Wrestling before signing with Ring of Honor.

Carter wasted no time debuting a new persona after he was released by the WWE. In numerous interviews since then, he's blasted his former company for its creative process.

"I was like, 'If I pitched it to [WWE], it's gonna suck and I'm going to lose my mind.' So, in my mind I watched the Fiend lose to Goldberg at Saudi, like that guy put so much work into being the most creative thing I've ever seen and then they just throw it away. But, I gotta do something," Carter told Fightful last July, explaining how he stopped short of pitching his full character while he was still under contract. "So, I pitch this beginning. The same thing that I released when I got fired...

"Before I got fired I filmed it on my couch," he continued. "Isn't that cool? It [took] about two hours, probably. I filmed an earlier version that I pitched and then there was a Raw at the Performance Center. 'Everyone loved it. It was great. So smart.' But, it's ironic enough. So, I'm sitting on this sweet video and this sweet pitch. At first it wasn't even about this character, it was 90 days of freedom to do what I want with a wrestling character, how I want it. Let's see where it goes, because someday someone else is gonna get their hands on it. It'll be manipulated, and it won't be as true to my vision and which is okay. 'Cause that's what happens to some extent. It was also a 90 day exhibition in showing how broken WWE creative process is. If I and a buddy and a Sony handheld and some cool music can do more with a brick wall than you can do with every person..."