Erick Rowan Makes Surprise Appearance During AEW Dynamite, Helps Dark Order Beat Inner Circle

✖

This week's AEW Dynamite was a celebration of the life of Brodie Lee, who passed away tragically at the age of 41 this past week. Midway through the show Hangman Page teamed with John Silver and Alex Reynolds to take on The Inner Circle's MJF, Santana and Ortiz. The match saw Wardlow try to interfere, only for Erick Rowan (now going by Erick Redbeard) make a surprise appearance and slam the big man off his feet.

The babyface wound up winning after Lee's son, Brodie Lee Jr., nailed MJF with a kendo stick. The three celebrated in the ring with Rowan, holding up a white sign that read, "Goodbye for now my brother. See you down the road."

This story is developing...