WWE's Erik and Sarah Logan Welcome Their First Child

WWE Superstar Erik (fka Raymond Rowe) took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he and former WWE star Sarah Logan had officially welcomed their first child. Erik wrote, "Raymond Cash Rowe, 8lbs 11oz 21.75 After 44hrs of labor both mama and baby are happy and safe. He's perfect."

Logan, a former member of the Riott Squad, was released by WWE on April 15, 2020 as part of the company's massive wave of releases. She then announced in July that she and Erik were expecting.

Logan announced two months after her release that she was planning on stepping away from the pro wrestling business altogether to pursue other interests.

"A lot has changed in my life recently and I have stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future," Logan wrote. "Wrestling is all I've known since I was 17 so it's time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself. My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you wanna take this crazy ride then buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up. My efforts have been on @thewildandfreetv and that's the best way to keep up. We're releasing some awesome content. I don't say this enough but I appreciate you guys and hope to see ya down the line."

Meanwhile, Erik hasn't wrestled a match since a Nov. 9 taping of Main Event. His Viking Raiders tag partner Ivar suffered a neck injury during an eight-man tag match back in September and has since undergone surgery, leaving the dominant tag team on hiatus. Having first joined forces in Ring of Honor as War Machine. They are the only team in history to have held the ROH, IWGP Heavyweight, NXT and Raw Tag Team Championships.

