Latest Update on Eva Marie's Reported Return to WWE

✖

Reports popped up back in October that former WWE star Eva Marie (real name Natalie Marie Coyle) was on her way back to WWE television. The reports went so far as to say Marie was already in Orlando getting tested to work inside the WWE ThunderDome, but no appearance ever materialized.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson followed up that report on Monday, stating Marie is listed as a member of WWE's internal roster but has not been assigned to any of WWE's three main brands. The report also stated she's been spotted at the WWE Performance Center several times.

Marie told The Wrap back in September that she was open to a return, even though she hasn't wrestled since July 2016.

"Absolutely. WWE is my No. 1. My home. My family. They prepared me for all the things I am doing and what I want to do in my career," she said. "I am forever grateful to the company, to Vince [McMahon], Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon]. If it made sense, of course I'd come back home."

Marie was known as one of the more polarizing personalities during her time with the company. Fans panned her for her lack of in-ring ability in her early appearances, leading WWE to eventually make it her gimmick that she would find new ways not to wrestle each week. She was suspended for a WWE Wellness Policy violation in the summer of 2016 and announced she had left the company the following year.

Since leaving, Marie has worked as a fitness ambassador, appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother and acted in such roles as the 2020 Bruce Willis movie Hard Kill.

How do you feel about Marie potentially coming back to WWE? Let us know in the comments below!

WWE's next pay-per-view, TLC, takes place on Dec. 20. Check out the full rundown for the show below: