WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Who is Favored Going Into Each Match?

WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place this Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. While last year's Extreme Rules only had one stipulation match on the card, this show is loaded with violent stipulations and the main roster debut of the hyperviolent Fight Pit Match. The show is also expected to have a major revelation regarding the identity of the White Rabbit (believed to be Bray Wyatt) as multiple hints from the latest QR Code point directly toward Saturday's show.

There's no world championship match on the card, but both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships will be on the line. Online sportsbook BetOnline posted its updated betting odds for each match this week, which you can see below

Matt Riddle (-600) vs. Seth Rollins (+350) (Fight Pit Match)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (+180) vs. Ronda Rousey (-260) (Extreme Rules Match)

Liv Morgan (+180) vs. Ronda Rousey (-260) (Extreme Rules Match) Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (-160) vs. Bayley (+120) (Ladder Match)

Bianca Belair (-160) vs. Bayley (+120) (Ladder Match) Drew McIntyre (+250) vs. Karrion Kross (-400) (Strap Match)

Edge (-120) vs. Finn Balor (-120) (I Quit Match)

The Brawling Brutes (+120) vs. Imperium (-160) (Good Old Fashion Donnybrook Match)

One person who is already looking forward to working with Wyatt again is Rollins. Their infamous program in 2019 derailed Rollins' run as Universal Champion and he admitted in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani that he wants another crack at telling a story.

"Yeah, I mean, another crack at that one might be nice," Rollins said. "I mean, look, the Bray Wyatt character is just difficult. If you look at anybody that worked the Bray Wyatt character for an extended period of time They didn't, they didn't come out of it better than they went in. It was very difficult to have a story with him where – aside from Randy [Orton], who obviously killed him, it was difficult for anyone. I think maybe Daniel Bryan Bryan might have escaped a little unscathed. But I mean, everyone else pretty much met a dire end for their character. I mean, that was the end for the Seth Rollins character as you knew it, 'The Beast Slayer' character. It was tough figuring out how to tell a good wrestling story with that character."