WWE Fans Furious Over Ads Playing During Extreme Rules Matches

WWE fans are not happy over the ads Peacock is airing during the matches in the Extreme Rules pay-per-view! There has admittedly been a bit of a growth period ever since the WWE announced an exclusive streaming deal with NBCUniversl’s Peacock streaming service as fans have come to adjust to the many ways that Peacock airs each of the WWE broadcasts in a different way than it did with its own WWE Network service. This has included some noticeable technical difficulties in the past during major pay-per-view events, and unfortunately continues with difficulties in a different way.

Throughout the night fans have noticed how commercials have begun to strike up during inopportune times as part of the pay-per-view. It’s currently unclear as to many of the reactions if this is a result of watching it on the lower tier plans that include ads, but has happened enough for many fans to notice. It has gone as far as impacting their enjoyment of the pay-per-view event overall as ads have been airing during particular ring entrances.

This was especially notable during the main event between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor’s Demon as ads interrupted Roman Reigns entrance for a short while for many. This led many fans to be furious (especially how it highlights that this was the Universal Champion’s entrance being interrupted), and read on to see what fans are saying about it. Did it happen to you? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

Why did I get an ad during Alexa’s entrance?? #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/DiQSnCJyjC — isaiah (@Hoodieisaias) September 27, 2021

https://twitter.com/asmith906/status/1442292614074494983?s=20

I’m about to get this ad feee version of peacock cause man… #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/HMvFG1fYjl — ⸆⸉ ben (Titans 1-4) ⁷ (@NotBGeneus) September 27, 2021

https://twitter.com/APatel73528015/status/1442314076009295878?s=20

https://twitter.com/imcharishope/status/1442314280091615235?s=20

Peacock interrupting superstars and trends for some stupid ad or a commercial is getting pretty annoying #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/tl7zjKTU07 — Saúl Alejandro (@SaulAlejandr00) September 27, 2021

Whoever played an ad over Roman’s entrance needs to be fired immediately #ExtremeRules — isaiah (@Hoodieisaias) September 27, 2021

https://twitter.com/NealHugeWWEFan/status/1442314617645060096?s=20

