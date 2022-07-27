WWE Fans Celebrate WrestleMania 40 Announcement

WWE is bringing the grandest stage of them all back to Philadelphia for the first time in 25 years. As announced earlier today, WWE WrestleMania 40 will emanate from Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, on April 6th and April 7th of 2024. This will be the fifth consecutive WrestleMania to occupy a full weekend, as the event has been split into two days every year since 2020's empty arena edition of the event. Not only is this WrestleMania's return to the city of brotherly love, but it is also the showcase of the immortals comeback to the northeast. WWE held two WrestleManias at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey across the 2010s, in both 2013 and 2019.

This news took fans by storm, as many took to social media to celebrate Mania heading to Pennsylvania. Check out some of the best reactions below!