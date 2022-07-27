WWE Fans Celebrate WrestleMania 40 Announcement
WWE is bringing the grandest stage of them all back to Philadelphia for the first time in 25 years. As announced earlier today, WWE WrestleMania 40 will emanate from Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, on April 6th and April 7th of 2024. This will be the fifth consecutive WrestleMania to occupy a full weekend, as the event has been split into two days every year since 2020's empty arena edition of the event. Not only is this WrestleMania's return to the city of brotherly love, but it is also the showcase of the immortals comeback to the northeast. WWE held two WrestleManias at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey across the 2010s, in both 2013 and 2019.
BREAKING NEWS: @LFFStadium in Philadelphia will host @WrestleMania 40, on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024, as first reported by @PhillyInquirer and @SBJ.https://t.co/UNpWPeh8aF pic.twitter.com/oHrX8bk9uz— WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2022
This news took fans by storm, as many took to social media to celebrate Mania heading to Pennsylvania. Check out some of the best reactions below!
Hall of Fame Candidate
WrestleMania 40 finna be in Philly??? Perfect place to induct Paul Heyman into the WWE HOF if you ask me. pic.twitter.com/yO3PGCBXSI— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) July 27, 2022
Main Event
#Wrestlemania40 Fatal 4-Way Main Event pic.twitter.com/FGEM3Z2VBL— Robert Foulkrod (@Robert_Foulkrod) July 27, 2022
Weather Concerns
Hopefully is Not cold 🥶 #Wrestlemania40 #philly https://t.co/eLPgJ3SV9s— Time to Play “THE GAME”!!!! (@botbotbotdrone) July 27, 2022
Mascot Matchup
Book it: @GrittyNHL vs @phillies Phanatic #WrestleMania40 @wwe #WrestleMania— 🇺🇦🇺🇸Defeat Trumpism (士雅) 😷 (@jungmark98) July 27, 2022
Book It
I will definitely be there and since it's so close to home this might also be my daughter's first opportunity to go to a WrestleMania! @WWE @WrestleMania #wrestlemania40 https://t.co/2mSLcVxlRF— Micah Kleid (@MKleid620) July 27, 2022
In-Ring Return?
The City of Brotherly Love..Who could we see return at that Mania? Maybe Graves he's from Pennsylvania. #WWE #WrestleMania40 #April2024#Philadelphia #LetsGo https://t.co/R4MjxY8d7w— Ricky 🏴 (@Ricky26145198) July 27, 2022
Historic Patterns
Wrestlemania 10: Bret hart finally got his moment
Wrestlemania 20: Well..Eddie celebrated in mainevent after getting his Wm moment with...fans
Wrestlemania 30: Do we even need to tell?
Wrestlemania 40: 🤔— Aman Vats (@AmanVats01) July 27, 2022
LFG
LET'S FREAKING GOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CLXGbjM796— PKSparkxx #BlackLivesMatter (@PKSparkxx) July 27, 2022
Time Flies
Why does WrestleMania 40 seem YEARS away? As if it's just around the corner.— Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) July 27, 2022
Great News
This is Great News. @WrestleMania in my backyard. Definitely will be attending. Way to go @WWE https://t.co/DhZWJrqysE— Mr. No Days Off (@ThtsGr8) July 27, 2022