WWE Fans Divided on Logan Paul Signing
WWE has announced its latest signing, and it has certainly created a lot of conversation. WWE just announced that they've signed YouTube star Logan Paul as their latest WWE superstar, and reactions flew in instantly. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon did the honors, and this comes after an impressive first match at WrestleMania 38. Paul turned heads in a match alongside The Miz at WrestleMania, which ended with Miz turning on his tag team partner, and at that point, many fans figured a return appearance was in the cards. They probably didn't expect a full-on signing to WWE though, and you can check out some of the divided reactions starting on the next slide.
Paul has appeared on WWE TV several times as a part of segments featuring Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Miz, and more. His match at WrestleMania had many saying he looked like a natural fit for the company, and now it's official. In fact, Paul has already started moving on his storyline with The Miz, though really he started that after his match at WrestleMania.
After the match, Paul had a backstage segment where he said "I think it's equivalent to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. I'm still processing why Miz betrayed me. To be honest with you, if I had to guess, he's probably jealous. I was doing flips, I went off the top rope, I was doing cool shit. Put quite simply, he's obviously not capable of doing that shit. He's older, he's a little thicker. I'm nimble, I'm young, I'm spry. He just doesn't have it like me and I think he got jealous and decided to turn on me."
What do you think of Paul signing to WWE? Let us know in the comments!
This Is A W
No fan of the logan brothers and how they got fame. But this is a W— Memento Mori (@Sean_esque_) June 30, 2022
Really Excited
I’m actually really excited to see where this goes— Stephen Tsoup (@StephenTsoup) June 30, 2022
Very Good Signing
Very good signing for WWE. 👌— jonathan perron (@jonathanperron3) June 30, 2022
Less And Less
Sigh,
This is why I watch @wwe less and less.— Joe Harris N7 🇨🇦 (@kinjohavic) June 30, 2022
No One Cares
News Flash:…NO. ONE. CARES.— Bryan Franklin (@BryanF8140) June 30, 2022
Hats Off But...
He’ll boost ratings and for that hats off but I’ve never particularly cared a huge amount for him— 🪱Mandrill🪱 (@Digested_Sand) June 30, 2022
Cool?
am i crazy to say logan paul in wwe is "cool"?— Jurk (@JurkIsKing) June 30, 2022
Logan At MITB?
I #loganpaul wins #MITB im freaking done for life— IWantECWBack (@olgerschlump1) June 30, 2022
Big L
WWE's biggest L— Mathias Emil Kuntz (@EmilBuks) June 30, 2022
Dream Match
LP trains to look good in the ring, thats respect for the sports. Say what you will about him dude is dedicated to whatever he does.
Logan Paul vs MJF vs Miz anyone?— MulletsOfWCW (@MulletsOfWCW) June 30, 2022