WWE Fans Divided on Logan Paul Signing

WWE has announced its latest signing, and it has certainly created a lot of conversation. WWE just announced that they've signed YouTube star Logan Paul as their latest WWE superstar, and reactions flew in instantly. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon did the honors, and this comes after an impressive first match at WrestleMania 38. Paul turned heads in a match alongside The Miz at WrestleMania, which ended with Miz turning on his tag team partner, and at that point, many fans figured a return appearance was in the cards. They probably didn't expect a full-on signing to WWE though, and you can check out some of the divided reactions starting on the next slide.

Paul has appeared on WWE TV several times as a part of segments featuring Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Miz, and more. His match at WrestleMania had many saying he looked like a natural fit for the company, and now it's official. In fact, Paul has already started moving on his storyline with The Miz, though really he started that after his match at WrestleMania.

After the match, Paul had a backstage segment where he said "I think it's equivalent to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. I'm still processing why Miz betrayed me. To be honest with you, if I had to guess, he's probably jealous. I was doing flips, I went off the top rope, I was doing cool shit. Put quite simply, he's obviously not capable of doing that shit. He's older, he's a little thicker. I'm nimble, I'm young, I'm spry. He just doesn't have it like me and I think he got jealous and decided to turn on me."

What do you think of Paul signing to WWE? Let us know in the comments!