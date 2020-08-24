WWE Fans React to Asuka Becoming Raw Women's Champion at SummerSlam
With Asuka wrestling twice for a women's championship at SummerSlam, most fans figured she would probably be walking out with one of the titles when the show was over. Asuka started her evening off in the first match of the night against Bayley. The two put in an outstanding match which saw Bayley prevail after some interference from Sasha Banks. Later in the night, Asuka came out again for her match with Banks, this time with Bayley at ringside.
Once again, it was a very good match. They even went for the same finish earlier, this time with Bayley on the ring apron to distract Asuka. However, it didn't work and in the end, Asuka prevailed to regain the WWE Raw Women's Championship.
After the bout, Sasha and Bayley sold more heat developing between the two of them as Banks glared at her partner.
What did the WWE fans on social media think about the title switch and the match itself? We've collected some of the best responses we saw.
That Powerbomb WAS Sick
Phenomenal powerbomb spot from Sasha Banks and Asuka! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/0eTvkHNKz1— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta1) August 24, 2020
Long Term Build
The Asuka Vs the Two Man Power Trip story goes exactly how I expected.
Gotta sow those seeds of dissension for the endgame of Sasha finally dethroning Bayley.
The long form story of Sasha & Bayley in the covid era is tremendous. #SummerSlam #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/sj4YqFt7Ys— Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) August 24, 2020
Where Were Ya Bayley?
Congrats new @WWE Raw women's champ @Asuka at #SummerSlam. @itsBayleyWWE you've got some x-plaining to do. @SashaBanksWWE— jim varsallone (@jimmyv3) August 24, 2020
That Split IS Coming
Asuka vs Sasha Banks was absolutely great. Sasha & Bayley tried to do the same heel tactic for a 2nd time but it backfired, Asuka got the advantage & Sasha taps out. Asuka is the new Raw Women’s Champion. We are getting close with the break up between Sasha & Bayley.#SummerSlam— #TeamJD (@EKCone909) August 24, 2020
Asuka = Legend
ASUKA PUTTING ON TWO FIRE MATCHES ON ONE OF THE BIG FOUR PPVS YALL THATS LEGEND S**T!!! #SummerSlam— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 24, 2020
It Is What It Is
WHAT A FREAKIN MATCH 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Congrats to Asuka for the win 👏🏾 SASHA was PHENOMENAL tonight ❤️ sad she lost but it is what it is 🤷🏽♀️ #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/C9xR52Wist— Nanette♊️ (@NanouBwa) August 24, 2020
Hey, She Tried!
In Bayley’s defense, eventhough she didn’t take the hit from Asuka, she technically caused the same distraction Sasha did earlier *shrug* #SummerSlam— Benjamin Cruz (@cruzkontrol) August 24, 2020
Fight Forever
