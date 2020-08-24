WWE Fans React to Asuka Becoming Raw Women's Champion at SummerSlam

With Asuka wrestling twice for a women's championship at SummerSlam, most fans figured she would probably be walking out with one of the titles when the show was over. Asuka started her evening off in the first match of the night against Bayley. The two put in an outstanding match which saw Bayley prevail after some interference from Sasha Banks. Later in the night, Asuka came out again for her match with Banks, this time with Bayley at ringside.

Once again, it was a very good match. They even went for the same finish earlier, this time with Bayley on the ring apron to distract Asuka. However, it didn't work and in the end, Asuka prevailed to regain the WWE Raw Women's Championship.

After the bout, Sasha and Bayley sold more heat developing between the two of them as Banks glared at her partner.

What did the WWE fans on social media think about the title switch and the match itself? We've collected some of the best responses we saw.