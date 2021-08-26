Goldberg on His Son Gage Getting Attacked by Bobby Lashley at WWE SummerSlam

✖

Goldberg was on the losing end of a WWE Championship match with Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam this past Saturday. But things went from bad to worse when Lashley continued to attack his injured leg after the match was over, prompting Goldberg's teenage son Gage to jump the barricade and try to protect his dad. Lashley immediately locked him in The Hurt Lock but bolted as soon as Goldberg realized what was happening. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on CarCast this week and talked about what happened.

"I didn't see s—," Goldberg said (h/t Fightful). "I was choking him. He goes, 'Dad, when you came over and grabbed me, you were choking me.' I was like, 'I saw you smiling man, I had to get the smile off.' The kid is impervious to pressure. He did four hours of homework before he went out and jumped in the ring with a 290-pound monster who was beating his dad up. It didn't bother him one bit. Wanda [Goldberg's wife] was in the back. If she was anywhere near the ring, it wouldn't have made any sense. She would have had to jump in too."

MVP and Lashley opened this week's Raw by once again trying to justify "The All Mighty's" actions. It's unclear who Lashley's challenge for Extreme Rules next month will be, though he'll face Sheamus in a non-title match on next week's episode. With WWE set to return to Saudi Arabia in October many fans are assuming Goldberg will get a rematch with Lashley, though the former world champion did confirm he only has two matches left on his current WWE contract and has already wrestled twice this year.

"I was fortunate to run through the wrestling world like a hot knife through butter in my career, and then I was gone," Goldberg said in an interview with Sports Illustrated leading up to SummerSlam. "Serving the business is a responsibility. That includes getting butts in seats and making sure people invest in the product, but it also means you have to give back. I didn't always do that before. But that's my duty, and that's a big reason why I am here. I owe the business a lot more than I have given. I can provide a star like Bobby Lashley a worthy adversary. I need to come back for that reason. There is also a plethora of talent that I believe is on the cusp of stardom, and I am here to help elevate them to the next level."