WWE Hall of Famer Names TNA Star He Wants To See Crossover Next

Recently, WWE has taken exceptional measures to create working relationships with companies outside of their bubble. A few of those include Japanese promotions Marigold, run by former STARDOM co-founder Rossy Ogawa, as well as All Japan Pro Wrestling where they sent an NXT star earlier this year. Perhaps one of the most fruitful relationships in wrestling currently is the one between WWE and TNA, which has seen various top TNA talent appear on the NXT brand. WWE has also sent a few of their own talent over to the company as a thank you.

Jordynne Grace, the current Knockouts World Champion, is one of those names but if the relationship continues she may not be the only TNA champion to do so. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has given his insight into who he believes should be the next person to walk through the “Prohibited Portal.”

Booker T Wants to See Moose in WWE

Booker T would like to see two-time TNA World Champion, Moose, mix it up in the WWE. The current TNA Champion has been competing in TNA/IMPACT for several years, his first match taking place in 2016. He has conquered a ton during his time with the company, but there’s still more work to be done while he’s there.

He re-signed in 2023 to a five-year deal, so there’s plenty of time for him to conquer those goals. Moose has recently stated that if he were to be part of any crossover between TNA and WWE, he’d want it to be against their main roster talent as he doesn’t think anyone in NXT is capable of beating him.

“I want to see Moose inside the WWE. I want to see this dude in the ring taking on some of the best guys in the world because we got a chance to see Moose up close and personal in Reality of Wrestling, right. And when he was at Reality of Wrestling, he wrestled one of the best indie guys that we had to offer at that time in Mysterious Q. And I’m gonna tell you right now, those guys, Q and Moose went out there and had a hell of a match. Moose showed me he was more than just a big man that night, man, I was so impressed with this dude” (h/t: Wrestling Inc.).

