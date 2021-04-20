WWE Hall of Famer Undergoes Successful Surgery

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco went under the knife on Monday for a total knee replacement surgery on his left knee. The 74-year-old provided an update on Tuesday morning, stating that the surgery was a success and that he'll hopefully be able to return home later in the day. As a wrestler Brisco is best known for working nearly two decades alongside his brother Jack as The Brisco Brothers. He won numerous championships in promotions like Championship Wrestling from Florida, Georgia Championship Wrestling and Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling before retiring from in-ring competition in 1985 and began working backstage for the World Wrestling Federation. Both he and Jack were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

He'd stay with the company as a producer and talent scout for more than three decades but was furloughed in April 2020 as part of WWE's wave of cost-cutting measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have not been let go yet I've been placed on furlough don't know who leaked the wrong news. I hope get back to helping young folks find there dream. If not it been on heck of a run #cantkeepawrestlerdown," Brisco wrote when news of his departure first broke.

His last onscreen WWE appearance came during the Raw Reunion special on July 22, 2019, where he pinned the late Pat Patterson off-screen to briefly hold the WWE 24/7 Championship

Today is great day for total Knee Replacement. Chat latter. Wish me good luck — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) April 19, 2021

A little swelling after first rehab. Hopefully home tomorrow pic.twitter.com/fenZcWSOQw — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) April 20, 2021

My knee finally caught up with my age https://t.co/pG7jo1MwDY — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) April 20, 2021

Woke up with appetite great breakfast hopefully it’s a sign I can go home today please controllable pain thanks to my fantastic care team #st.josephHosipital #kneereplacement — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) April 20, 2021

Exactly one year after WWE cut more than 20 wrestlers and furloughed numerous backstage and office employees, the company released 10 wrestlers from their contracts. That list included Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Wesley Blake, Bo Dallas and Mojo Rawley.