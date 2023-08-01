WWE Hall of Famer Set for SummerSlam

Outside of WWE WrestleMania, the biggest show on WWE's calendar in WWE SummerSlam. Dubbed "the biggest party of the summer," WWE SummerSlam regularly features the biggest stars on WWE's weekly roster but also brings a variety of talent from across the entertainment landscape. Musicians like Cee-Lo Green and Kevin Rudolf have performed at the event while actors like Garbielle Union and Marlon Wayans have been spotted in the crowd. While WWE has not announced any outside performances for this year's WWE SummerSlam, one familiar face from the music world is set to have his fingerprints on the broadcast.

According to insider account @WrestleVotes, WWE Hall of Famer Kid Rock will feature in the WWE SummerSlam cold open. It's unclear as to if Kid Rock will appear physically or if he will just narrate the open.

Kid Rock was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame's celebrity wing in 2018.

"Every time I go to a WWE event I always have a good time; there is nothing like it and no better fans in the world," Kid Rock said ahead of his Hall of Fame induction in 2018. "The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a fun night and it will be great to see everyone again. I have so much respect for what those guys and girls do. I'm grateful to WWE for letting me be a part of WrestleMania weekend."

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat Rules)

WWE SummerSlam goes down this Saturday, August 5th.