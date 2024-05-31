WWE Hall of Famer Hoping To See Premium Live Event Hosted in Mexico Soon

Over the past few years WWE has increased its amount of Premium Live Events that take place overseas which has proven incredibly successful. It allows them to tap into markets they haven't before, especially on a wide scale. In 2024 alone, WWE has traveled to Australia for Elimination Chamber, France for WWE Backlash and Saudi Arabia for King and Queen of the Ring. In just a few weeks they'll head to Scotland for the country's first PLE where Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. While WWE's 2024 PLE schedule is set in stone, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio would like to see the sports giant travel to Mexico in the next three years.

"I'm hoping that it happens in the next three years. I think my people deserve something as good as a PLE. I'm truly hoping," Mysterio told Bleacher Report. "We have a huge stadium over there, Estadio Azteca, which I believe is being remodeled this year. I think the fans would go crazy. Mexico has always been an incredible crowd for wrestling and what better than to pay it off with WWE coming over there and giving them something as special as a PLE?"

WWE's Latin representation only continues to rise with the likes of the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma leading the charge on both main roster brands. But they're not on television to fill a quota, they're given meaningful storylines including both Priest and Bayley -- of Puerto Rican and Mexican-American descent, respectively -- as they are currently the company's world champions. Throughout WWE's vast history, they've never traveled to Mexico for a PLE. The wrestling heritage in Mexico is incredibly important and many of the professional wrestling world's greatest stars have wrestled in companies like AAA and CMLL.

In the past, there have been talks to bring WWE itself to Mexico and Japan much like the NXT U.K. brand. Though the U.K. sector is now defunct, WWE still has its finger on the pulse of wrestling everywhere, so working with promotions within Mexico is likely not out of the question. Years ago, The Wrestling Observer reported that WWE had been in talks with CMLL following the passing of Paco Alonso. At the time, WWE allegedly tried to purchase CMLL to begin their integration, but the deal fell through.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on WWE.