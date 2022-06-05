WWE Fans Hoping to See Bray Wyatt Return at Hell in a Cell
Back in July 2021, nearly one year ago, Bray Wyatt was released from WWE. One of the company's most popular stars over the last few years, Wyatt's exit was nothing short of a surprise for fans everywhere, many of which have been hoping to see him wrestle again in a major promotion. Wyatt hasn't appeared in the squared circle since his WWE release, but some recent tweets have seemingly teased that his return to action is imminent.
There have been no official announcements from Wyatt regarding a potential return, nor have any major promotions made an announcement about signing the superstar. Still, given his recent Twitter activity and penchant for dark gimmicks, many fans believe that his return to WWE could be coming on Sunday night during Hell in a Cell.
The premium event doesn't have a very big card, and Wyatt had quite a few memorable matches at Hell in a Cell during his time with WWE. If a return to the company is in store for Wyatt, Hell in a Cell would make a lot of sense. Of course, he'd also provide something of a major adrenaline boost to the WWE roster as the company heads into several premium events this summer.
Wyatt's return looks like something of a longshot at the moment, but there are a lot of fans remaining hopeful. You can check out some of their responses below!
Prayer Circle
prevnext
prayer circle:
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
🕯 Bray Wyatt 🕯— 𝓡𝓮𝓿𝓸𝓵𝓾𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓷𝓪𝓻𝔂 𝓜 🏳️🌈 (@MessiahK29) June 5, 2022
Returns
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯#HIAC
Surprise?
prevnext
Bray Wyatt has been trending all week, are we getting a surprise return 👀— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) June 4, 2022
Lose It
prevnext
i’m gonna lose my absolute shit if the fiend bray wyatt returns at hell in a cell no cap pic.twitter.com/JNRAxFKdqj— 𝔄𝔷𝔯𝔞𝔢𝔩 🔪❌ (@azrael_hayward) June 4, 2022
Temper Expectations
prevnext
If Bray Wyatt comes back tonight: Cool! That’s awesome
If he doesn’t: then that’s okay no need to hype myself up for disappointment— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕭𝖗𝖔𝖐𝖊𝖓 𝕺𝖚𝖙𝖑𝖆𝖜 (@BrokenOutlaw) June 5, 2022
Old School Bray
prevnext
If Bray Wyatt returns I don’t want to see him as The Fiend.. give me swampy Bray Wyatt any day pic.twitter.com/HnVim1LrRu— Heel Talk Wrestling (@Heel_Talks) June 5, 2022
Give Him Control
prevnext
If @Windham6 does come back to WWE, give him FULL creative control. I miss The Fiend, the Firefly Fun House, occasionally bringing back the old-school Bray Wyatt... I liked all of it. WWE Creative needs to stay away from Bray's storylines if he comes back.— Roger Wilson (@OutsiderX15) June 5, 2022
Best or Worst Idea
prevnext
I don’t think Bray Wyatt is coming back to WWE tonight.
And if he is, just imagine if he returned at Hell in a Cell, during the main event, to attack Seth Rollins.
I genuinely don’t know whether that’s the best or worst idea. #HIAC— Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) June 5, 2022
The Fans Believe
prevnext
What do you think Bray Wyatt teases today mean?— C Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) May 31, 2022
Sure Hope So
prevnext
I feel like everyone now thinks "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will return tomorrow at #HIAC. I sure hope it happens. 🙏— Alexsha Are The G.O.A.T. 𓃵 (@AlexshaDaGOAT) June 4, 2022
Tears of Joy
prev
If Bray Wyatt The Fiend returns tomorrow at Hell in a Cell, I will shed tears of joy.— Kenny (ケニー) (@kennywyatt24) June 5, 2022