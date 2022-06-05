WWE Fans Hoping to See Bray Wyatt Return at Hell in a Cell

Back in July 2021, nearly one year ago, Bray Wyatt was released from WWE. One of the company's most popular stars over the last few years, Wyatt's exit was nothing short of a surprise for fans everywhere, many of which have been hoping to see him wrestle again in a major promotion. Wyatt hasn't appeared in the squared circle since his WWE release, but some recent tweets have seemingly teased that his return to action is imminent.

There have been no official announcements from Wyatt regarding a potential return, nor have any major promotions made an announcement about signing the superstar. Still, given his recent Twitter activity and penchant for dark gimmicks, many fans believe that his return to WWE could be coming on Sunday night during Hell in a Cell.

The premium event doesn't have a very big card, and Wyatt had quite a few memorable matches at Hell in a Cell during his time with WWE. If a return to the company is in store for Wyatt, Hell in a Cell would make a lot of sense. Of course, he'd also provide something of a major adrenaline boost to the WWE roster as the company heads into several premium events this summer.

Wyatt's return looks like something of a longshot at the moment, but there are a lot of fans remaining hopeful. You can check out some of their responses below!