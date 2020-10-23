WWE Fans Are Hyped For This Year's Hell In A Cell
Though the entirety of the card has yet to be revealed for this year's Hell In A Cell, World Wrestling Entertainment's annual event that focuses on battles taking place within a steel cage, fans are looking forward to the matches that have already been confirmed so far! With Roman Reigns looking to have a rematch with his cousin Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks and Bayley continuing their bitter rivalry following the dismantling of their friendship, there's plenty to look forward to, even if only four matches have been announced thus far!
Fans took to social media to share some of their hopes for the upcoming pay-per-view event that will function as the big Halloween brawl for World Wrestling Entertainment this year!
Are you hyped for the arrival of Hell In A Cell later this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!
Oh Lord, It's Coming!
That look when you know hell in a cell is coming soon 😎🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KkeLR2zyL3— The Blisstroyer (@Blissturbed) October 16, 2020
Not Quite The Hell In A Cell
Who can’t wait for hell in a CELL AFTER FRIDAY!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4WMlMiC9kB— Jayrants 神 #BelieveTHAT (@JayCondone) October 20, 2020
A Big Weekend For Sure
Hey Guys I’m back from School and it was Good today Today I’m having an actual good day so far and I’m pretty looking forward to Smackdown and this Weekend we got Impact Bound For Glory and Hell in a Cell. 🙂🔥 pic.twitter.com/2X9mj5DYSu— Andres 😌🔥 (@WrestlingGuy435) October 23, 2020
Sasha Banks Will Be On The Attack
Omg what if Sasha wears the blue and black wig at hell in a cell😭 but I think she’s wearing the bayang wig but from this picture it looks black and blue so idk but either way she’ll look good ofc pic.twitter.com/Kbs9ITdOmD— 𝐀 (@aniyaabankss) October 21, 2020
Where's Asuka?
Hello 411? I am looking for my opponent at Hell in a Cell... pic.twitter.com/ggArh4ipGx— Mark (@link1967) October 20, 2020
Now That's Some Amazing Art
"BLUEPRINT vs ROLEMODEL"— TheFresco (@TheFresco) October 18, 2020
SmackDown Women's Championship on the line.
Hell In A Cell, Sunday, Oct. 25 2020@SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE #HIAC #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/aehBe5Weq2
Some Good Promos
I really like this year's Hell In A Cell graphics. pic.twitter.com/ZXOEUTOnxv— HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) October 20, 2020
What Will Be The Reaction?
For as excited as I am for hell in a cell, I’m kinda afraid of the reaction of twitter after the Sasha/Bayley match— Michael Latina (@MichaelLatina) October 22, 2020
It's Just Hitting Us Too
it’s really now just hitting me Bayley vs Sasha is happening on ppv inside hell in a cell in 2020— odalis met BAYLEY 🐘 (@bayleysodie) October 22, 2020
Its True!
WAIT A MINUTE
HELL IN A CELL IS THIS WEEKEND?#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/OnYsmRevNJ— ScottyHarvick33 🤷♂️ (@ScottyStyles33) October 20, 2020