WWE Fans Are Hyped For This Year's Hell In A Cell

Though the entirety of the card has yet to be revealed for this year's Hell In A Cell, World Wrestling Entertainment's annual event that focuses on battles taking place within a steel cage, fans are looking forward to the matches that have already been confirmed so far! With Roman Reigns looking to have a rematch with his cousin Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks and Bayley continuing their bitter rivalry following the dismantling of their friendship, there's plenty to look forward to, even if only four matches have been announced thus far!

Fans took to social media to share some of their hopes for the upcoming pay-per-view event that will function as the big Halloween brawl for World Wrestling Entertainment this year!

