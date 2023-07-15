WWE's Jey Uso Makes The Bloodline's Paul Heyman Pay on SmackDown

The Bloodline saga continued to play out its newest chapter on tonight's WWE SmackDown, and if you've been hoping to see Paul Heyman finally get knocked around a bit, you will be on cloud nine tonight. Jey Uso hit the ring to deliver a passionate promo about his brother Jimmy, who is now in the hospital after the brutal attack last week from Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. It wouldn't be long before Sikoa and Paul Heyman showed up, and then things got far more chaotic, leading to a sequence where Jey got Heyman all by himself in the ring. Later he would finally land a superkick on Heyman, knocking the wise man to the mat and exacting some payback on The Bloodline.

Jey hit the ring and got an Uso chant from the crowd. "You know what, like growing up, me and Jimmy, inseparable. I'm talking about glued at the hip, if I'm there, he's there. If he's there, I'm there. Like having brothers is a great thing man, but there's something about being twins that makes us special. Twins know. If he's sad, I'm sad, and if he's happy, I'm happy. If he's mad, I'm mad, but if he's hurt, I'm hurt too. Just never in a million years did I think he'd be hurt by my own family member," Jey said.

"I respect the hierarchy. I respect the culture. I respect our fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews, but when it comes to Roman Reigns, I disrespect all of you. And Solo I'm going to spank you like I did last week little brother," Jey said. "And wise man, you've been puppeteering my family for 40-plus years, and that all stops right here. You're looking at the real head of the table. The real tribal chief and his name is main event Jey Uso!"

Paul Heyman then came out with Solo Sikoa, and Heyman said Sikoa is here to enforce the peace. "Now hey, we're going to step into the ring, and nothing is going to happen but a conversation, because you know how this works, because it's worked this way long before you were even born. This is something handed down from Afa, Sika, and his father and his father's father. Next week here on SmackDown, you and Roman Reigns will go face to face and discuss the rules of engagement," Heyman said.

"I understand you're angry. You're hostile. You're filled with vengeance. You want it to manifest in some sort of revenge for your brother Jimmy, and that righteous indignation on behalf of your family, Jey, you're sounding more and more like a tribal chief every single day," Heyman said. "You're right. Solo, you're 100 percent right. He has no self-awareness. He doesn't understand. He doesn't have the conscience needed to be the right-hand man. Jey, don't you understand that what happened to Jimmy is all your fault?

"You rose up against the Tribal Chief. You opposed Roman Reigns. You wanted to become the head of the family. You wanted to be the conscience and the goodwill. Jimmy, Jim! Jim! It's me your favorite. Do you know why you're in the hospital, Jimmy? Do you know why you caught that beating? Jimmy, it's all because of your twin brother Jey Uso," Heyman said.

"I don't know how you can ever forgive yourself. I don't know how Jimmy can ever forgive you," Heyman said. "Your father will never forgive you. Your mother will never forgive you. I loved you and Jimmy. I will never forgive you. Your tribal chief Roman Reigns will never forgive you." That's when Solo asked for the microphone.

Sikoa kept it short, telling Jey "What happened to Jimmy, that's all on you. But me, I'LL never forgive you either." Sikoa and Jey started fighting and Jey superkicked Sikoa and knocked him out of the ring. Then Jey was in the ring with Heyman, and Heyman looked scared for his life until Sikoa ran into the ring and attacked Jey.

Sikoa went for the Samoan Spike but Jey countered and started punching Sikoa, and then Heyman came back into the ring. Jey then lit up Heyman with a superkick, knocking him to the mat and stunning him. Then Jey grabbed a chair and went to hit Heyman, but Sikoa got in the ring and took the blow instead. Heyman got out of the ring and Sikoa then joined him as they headed away from the ring, and Jey stood tall in the ring.

Next week Jey and Roman will come face to face ahead of their match at SummerSlam, and if these latest chapters are anything to go by, it should be riveting television.

