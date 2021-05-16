John Cena Rejects the Idea That He Carried WWE

✖

John Cena sat down with Den of Geek this week to discuss a variety of topics, including the Firefly Fun House match from WrestleMania 36 last year and what he wants out of his next WWE run whenever that happens. But the 16-time world champion also took the opportunity to push back against the idea that he "carried" the company during his decade-plus run as WWE's top draw.

"I really want audiences to get back to WWE. Heck I'm with everybody I think around the world saying I just want the world to get back to normal, but these are interesting times and I have a lot of interesting opportunities at my feet, and I really do appreciate the WWE universe understanding that after so many years of..." Cena said before the interviewer finished the sentence by saying, "carrying the company on your back for a while there." He promptly rejected that notion.

"No, no, that's not true. That's not true," Cena said. "If you think so, watch any wrestling match or WWE performance with one individual. So I don't believe in that term. It's an absolute team effort. And I hate when people say that because it takes the credit away from a lot of talented individuals. But I think one thing is for certain that if WWE ever asked me to do anything, be it a phone interview or go to a smaller city to promote or go to a larger stage or fly across the world or et cetera, et cetera. For 15 years my life was a blur that had not much else in it except light blue canvas and ropes. And I love it for that. And I think now the audience is very understanding that I developed a similar sort of passion towards this. And you can't be both places at once because one place will suffer or if not, both places will suffer."

Do you agree with Cena? Let us know in the comments below!

WWE returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the WrestleMania Backlash event inside the WWE ThunderDome. Check out the full card below: