John Cena Gives WWE Fans Hope for a Return Soon

John Cena hasn't appeared inside of a WWE ring since WrestleMania 36, and as promised he was absent from WrestleMania 37 last month due to his busy filming schedule. But the 16-time world champion gave fans a bit of hope that he'd be back soon with his notoriously ambiguous Instagram posts. Cena posted two photos over the weekend — the WWE logo and the phrase "Keep Calm It's Almost Time," sending fans into a frenzy in the comment section.

"OMGGG HES COMING BACK TO WWE," one fan wrote.

"I hope this means what I think it means...," wrote another.

The WWE on Fox account even took notice, commenting with an eyes emoji

Cena explained in numerous interviews earlier in the year why the filming of his HBO Max Peacemaker series would prevent him from traveling to Tampa for this year's WrestleMania.

"If this were normal times, I would 100% be there," he told Forbes in February. "I'd find a way to contribute somehow. I've sat in the crowd as a fan. I'll do whatever the event asks me to because it means that much to me, and WWE means that much to me, but I'm in Vancouver shooting Peacemakerfor HBO Max. It's a spinoff series based on my character from Suicide Squad, Peacemaker. It's an unbelievable opportunity, James Gunn has written the whole thing, he's directing a bunch of the episodes.

"This is something that I'm inspired to do," he added. "Because of the quarantine law, if I were to fly to the states for Sunday on WrestleMania — which is totally possible — the complications arrive when I come back to Canada. Because then I would have to quarantine for 14 days and that puts production back more than two weeks, which costs a boatload of money, and that would be super, super, super selfish of me."

The series will serve as a spin-off to the upcoming DCEU film The Suicide Squad. James Gunn, the film's director, is also the writer for the series.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."