WWE's Nia Jax Retains Women's Title at Bad Blood, but Tiffany Stratton Betrayal Is Closer Than Ever

Nia Jax looked to cement her WWE Women's Championship reign at Bad Blood by taking down Bayley once and for all. Bayley had planted some doubt however about Nia's ally Tiffany Stratton, which also weighed on Nia's mind heading into tonight's battle. That would come into play during the match, as Jax was almost pinned but was saved by Stratton, only for Jax to see the briefcase and think Stratton was trying to cash in. That led to a near fall from Bayley, but Stratton was able to distract the challenger long enough to help Jax get the pin and the win, retaining her WWE Women's Championship.

One Sided Battle

(Photo: WWE)

Jax and Bayley quickly collided, but Jax gained the upper hand by cornering Bayley and then throwing the challenger to the other corner. Jax threw her again and then knocked her down hard to the mat, and a monster clothesline followed. Jax went for a cover but Bayley kicked out around 1, and Jax went to wear down the challenger with a hold and a splash in the corner. Jax followed with another splash and another charge, knocking Bayley to the mat once again. Jax locked in a bear hug on Bayley but she was able to counter into a sunset flip, but soon Bayley was countered and ended up getting locked in a submission. Bayley got to the bottom rope but then got knocked back down to the mat by the Champion.



Jax cinched in another submission, but Bayley was able to get to her feet and avoid a charging Jax, following it up with a leg drop to the back of Jax's neck. Jax was able to maneuver around the ring post and stop things for a minute, but Bayley slid underneath the ropes and kicked Jax to the floor. Back in the ring, Bayley went for a cover but Jax kicked out at 2.



Bayley hit a neckbreaker off the ropes and then dove through the ropes and knocked Jax to the floor, though she also ate some of the damage when she landed. Jax hit Bayley with a headbutt in the ring and slammed Bayley onto the turnbuckle before connecting with a splash in the corner. Jax set up for the annihilator but Bayley saw it coming and delivered some strikes to the knees of the Champion. Bayley then lifted Jax but Jax reversed it into a hurricanrana, and then Jax slammed Bayley down into a pin, though Bayley kicked out.

Tiffy Time?

Jax picked up Bayley as the crowd started chanting Tiffy Time, and that only enraged Jax. Jax hit the turnbuckle and the crowd started chanting "We want Tiffy". Bayley knocked Jax into the turnbuckle and then hit a sunset flip bomb, which was derailed when Jax landed on her after the move. Bayley hit a few elbow drops before going up top, hitting the big elbow and going for a cover, but Jax kicked out and sent Bayley towards the floor.



Bayley moved out of the way and Jax slammed into the steel steps, and Bayley then hit an elbow drop to the back. Bayley then started dragging Jax towards the ring but had to break the count, which gave Jax room to deliver a gut punch. Jax then slammed Bayley onto the steel steps with a powerbomb before throwing Bayley into the barricade. Jax rolled Bayley into the ring and then dragged her towards the middle, and Jax hit a Samoan Drop and went for the cover, but Bayley kicked out.



Jax cut off another comeback attempt but Bayley hit a Samoan drop out of nowhere. Bayley went for the cover but Jax kicked out at 2. Then Bayley kicked Jax in the head and she landed on the referee, knocking her to the mat. Bayley then hit a roseplant on Jax and got the pin for a five count, but the referee was out cold.

Stratton then ran out and knocked out Bayley with the briefcase, and then woke up the referee. Jessika Carr then saw the briefcase and picked it up, and Jax woke up right then, thinking she was trying to cash in. Then Jax argued with Stratton and gave Bayley a chance to throw Jax into Stratton, and she almost got a pin. Stratton distracted Bayley with the briefcase and then picked up Bayley and hit the Samoan drop from the second rope. Jax then hit the annihilator on Bayley, giving her the pin and the win.

WWE Bad Blood Updated Results

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

WWE Women's Championship Match (Dominik Hanging in Shark Cage): Liv Morgan (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

Hell in a Cell: CM Punk def. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax (C) def. Bayley

Damian Priest vs Finn Balor

