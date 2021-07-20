Keith Lee Comments on WWE Raw Return

✖

Keith Lee made his surprise return to WWE TV on this week's Raw, answering an open challenge from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. After being pulled from a United States Championship match at Elimination Chamber in February, Lee was pulled from WWE programming without explanation. He repeatedly stated on Twitter that he would be back, but always stopped short of saying why he was gone. "The Limitless One" wrote after the show, "Thank you Dallas. Instant goosebumps. Keep that up and no one will have a choice but to listen."

Lee wound up losing his non-title match against Lashley after being hit with a Spear. Goldberg then stomped his way down to the ring, declaring himself next in line for a shot at Lashley's world title.

Thank you Dallas. Instant goosebumps. Keep that up and no one will have a choice but to listen.#Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless https://t.co/bCv81ChGbw — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 20, 2021

Next month will mark a full year since Lee was suddenly called up from the NXT roster and moved to Raw. But while Lee was a top draw on WWE's Black & Gold Brand, he has spent most of the last year stuck in Raw's midcard.

"As monumental as it's been to go to the main roster, I'm not sure it was so important to end that [NXT championship reign] as abruptly as it happened," Lee said in an interview with Sports Illustrated in December, reflecting on his NXT departure. "I watch NXT, and obviously I have some friends there, and one that I'm fairly close to is Mr. Damian Priest, and I watch often to see how he's doing. Kross went down in our match, then to have Finn [Bálor] as the new champion and he hurts his jaw, it's hard. I like those guys, and I feel like I abandoned them. It's difficult to think about. I'm proud of everything I've done, and I've hung with the top guys from Raw and some of them from SmackDown, but it's been difficult to see the injuries.

"I don't know what would have happened if I had stayed a little bit longer," Lee said. "At the end of the day, we're not always in control of our journey, and that's just how it goes. The main roster wanted me, and that's where I ended up. All I can do right now is root those guys on and be there for them in whatever capacity I can be, while still focusing on what I'm doing."