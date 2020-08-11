Ken Shamrock Says WWE Should Call Him If They Want to Improve Raw Underground

✖

Raw Underground once again popped up with a handful of matches on this week's Monday Night Raw and the shoot-fight league was once again met with a lukewarm reception by fans. Shayna Baszler, Riddick Moss, Arturo Ruas and Shayna Baszler were all made to look like stars in their various fights, but the concept was once again panned by critics for its presentation — namely the constant camera shaking and editing. The gimmick has also been called out within the wrestling industry as wrestlers like Matt Riddle, Josh Barnett and EC3 have addressed how the WWE's idea seems to have been swiped for their own projects.

On Monday former WWE star Ken Shamrock joined in, telling WWE and Shane McMahon that they should give him a call if they want these fights to look good.

Hey @WWE and @shanemcmahon next time you guys want to do some worked shoots on #RawUnderground and actually make them look good, you got my number, give me a call! — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) August 11, 2020

Shamrock, who currently works with Impact Wrestling, has an incredible resume both as a pro wrestler and a mixed martial arts fighter. He's considered one of the pioneers of the UFC as its first Superfight Champion and one of its first Hall of Fame inductees. He made the jump to the World Wrestling Federation in 1997 and won the Intercontinental and WWE Tag Team Championships along with the King of the Ring tournament before resuming his fighting career in late 1999.

Shamrock has been working with Impact Wrestling since August 2019, feuding with the likes of Moose, Joey Ryan and Sami Callihan. He recently tagged with Callihan at the Slammiversary pay-per-view and came up short in a tag title match against The North.

WWE's next pay-per-view, SummerSlam, will take place on Aug. 23 at a yet-to-be-named location. Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. TBD

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.