Lacey Evans Follows up on Pregnancy Announcement From WWE Raw

Monday Night Raw star Lacey Evans shocked the world this week when she announced on this week's episode that she's pregnant with her second child. The news was met with immediate doubt by fans, given how it was heavily implied in the promo (and by his reaction) that Ric Flair was the father. But that was immediately followed up by multiple reports that she was legitimately pregnant and that she and her husband are now expecting.

WWE followed up with a backstage interview with Evans after the show, but she wasn't too inclined to provide more details.

"You nasty little thing, I said everything that I wanted to say out there," she said. "Nasties like yourself need to learn how to stay out of other people's business. Just know that I am very happy."

She has stayed silent on social media (where she's usually in-character) beyond taunting Charlotte Flair.

The storyline between Evans and "The Nature Boy" kicked off at Raw Legends Night back at the start of January, where she seemingly seduced him into costing Charlotte a tag match. "The Queen" seemingly brushed it off at first, but the heels took things a step further by costing her and Asuka their women's tag titles at the Royal Rumble later that month. Last week's Raw saw Charlotte snap on Evans and keep attacking her until the referee called for disqualification — making Evans the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship. Her scheduled match with Asuka at Sunday's Elimination Chamber has been scrapped, and there's no word yet on a replacement.

Evans first signed with WWE back in April 2016 and spent the next three years working on the NXT roster. She, along with five other NXT stars that included Otis and Nikki Cross, were announced as part of a big call-up group t the main roster in December 2018, but aside from an appearance in the Royal Rumble she opted not to wrestle until after WrestleMania 35. She was immediately thrown into a feud with Becky Lynch over the Raw Women's Championship but lost repeatedly. "The Sassy Southern Belle" was eventually moved to SmackDown and dabbled with a babyface run before turning heel again and moving back to Raw.