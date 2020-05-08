WWE's Lana Addresses Rusev Being Fired

The WWE Universe was quite vocal after the news hit that WWE was including Rusev in their recent coronavirus related talent cuts, and since they've been pretty quiet about his release. That goes for his kayfabe ex-wife Lana (aka CJ Perry) as well, who on WWE television is currently with Bobby Lashley after a love triangle storyline. In real life though, her and Rusev are still happily married, and in her first addressing of Rusev being let go from the company, she walks the line quite nicely between the kayfabe storyline fans saw and the reality they know is happening behind the scenes, giving a wink and a nod that he is doing just fine. It's quite entertaining, and you can find the full video above, but we've also included her comments below.

"What does the ravishing Russian Lana think about her ex-husband Rusev being fired," Lana began. "Rusev is not exactly what you think he is. He has manipulated each and every single one of you fans. Why do you think I was taken to jail in Nashville? Why? Why do you think the cops in Nashville took me to jail? Because they were bribed by the Bulgarian Brute Rusev. Rusev Day. He bribed them. He bribed them with a bunch of t-shirts. He bribed them with a bunch of singy songy songs. Rusev finally shoed his true colors. Rusev's probably celebrating right now."

After showing some footage of Rusev's sexist comments (this was during his heel run), Lana said "First of all I wasn't aware that I was property. I only do what I want to do. I want to do what L A N A, Lana Lana Lana, Lana Day, Lana Year, Lana Decade, Lana Century, Lana Millennium."

Lana also addressed the WWE Universe being sad about his leaving the company.

"For all you guys crying right now and devastated, look I get it," Lana said. "I cry when I watch Grey's Anatomy okay whenever my favorite character is either taken off the show, written off the show, or died on the show. I'm devastated, so I get what the WWE universe is feeling right now. They are devastated that so many of their favorite characters are not going to be on WWE programming anymore, and I know that Rusev, he was the no. 1 trend, or no. 2 trend. No. 2 globally and no. 1 in the USA trends or something crazy, I'm like ugh."

She then gave a nod to real life, saying "I can assure all of you guys that, not like I'm talking to Rusev every day or something like that, but I can assure you that the man that I found in 2013 and in NXT discovered him. The man that climbed up the ladder in WWE, is made up of a lot."

She ended the video with one final thought, saying, "Anywho! What does the ravishing Russian Lana think about her ex-husband Rusev being fired...karma's a b****."

What. do you think of Lana's comments? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.