Lana Reveals She and Rusev Had Sex on His WrestleMania 31 Tank

✖

WWE Superstar Lana and former United States Champion Rusev celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this week, and "The Ravishing Russian" took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a little-known fact about their love life. According to her, the two had sex on the top of the tank Rusev used back at WrestleMania 31 for his US Championship match against John Cena. It had actually been previously reported that the two had attempted to get physical inside the vehicle, which Rusev originally poked fun at.

Earlier this week "The Bulgarian Brute" called out a fan who campaign for Lana to get fired after her latest backstage segment with Natalya on this week's Raw. Rusev called out the fan, prompting him to delete the tweet and apologize.

"Hey you know what F you , dude. Wishing for somebody to be fired speaks volumes of a shitty person. Fix your shittiness now before you pass is down," he wrote.

IRL only on https://t.co/LuDGgMBsw4 I’m glad we figured it out. Be good. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 12, 2020

The happy couple shared a video on her YouTube channel of their anniversary dinner, in which they enjoyed some shellfish.

Rusev, now going by Miro, was released from WWE back on April 15 along with 30+ other wrestlers. He hasn't indicated where he'll go next, and even claimed on a recent stream that he was done with professional wrestling.

"I'm done. I'm done, man. I'm just enjoying my Twitch. I'm a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator," he said. "...I'm not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favorite streamer?"

WWE's next pay-per-view, SummerSlam, takes place on Aug. 23. Check out the full card (so far) below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Asuka

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. TBD

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.