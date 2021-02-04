WWE Won't Have Live Fans at Events After WrestleMania 37 Until Second Half of 2021

✖

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, WWE will have live, ticket-paying fans in attendance for WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium on April 10-11. However, WWE will not be going back to its regular touring schedule with live fans following the event, as confirmed in Thursday's quarterly investors conference call. WWE Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen stated during the call that the return of those events likely won't happen until the second half of 2021.

With that in mind, it's unclear what WWE will do regarding the WWE ThunderDome. The setup for Raw, SmackDown and monthly pay-per-views is current inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, but WWE will eventually have to move locations once the 2021 MLB season gets underway for the Tampa Bay Rays.

“The opportunity for Tampa Bay to host WrestleMania in April is, in true WWE fashion, the perfect comeback story and marks a clear indication that our beautiful city is poised to bounce back stronger than ever. We can’t wait to once again showcase all that team Tampa Bay has to offer,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in the press release when WrestleMania 37 was confirmed for Raymond James Stadium

“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Governor DeSantis, Mayor Castor, Mayor Williams and Mayor Butts for their graciousness and flexibility in what was a collaborative effort to bring the next three WrestleManias to these iconic stadiums in their world-class cities,” Vince McMahon added.