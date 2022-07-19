Logan Paul Gets Booked for WWE SummerSlam 2022

Logan Paul closed out this week's WWE Monday Night Raw with the announcement that he will be facing The Miz at SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville. Paul and Miz teamed up to beat The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38 in the YouTuber's in-ring debut, only for the former WWE Champion to betray him after the fact. Miz brought Paul to his Miz TV talk show segment in an effort to continue that partnership while ignoring the post-match attack, but Paul once again reminded him of it and once again challenged him to a bout.

Miz continued to reject the idea, saying that for all Paul has accomplished outside the ring, he's still a rookie in terms of pro wrestling experience. Paul brought up the size of Miz's balls, something that has been a sore subject for Miz lately, prompting "The A-Lister" to accept the challenge. The two brawled for a bit before Ciampa hit the ring to save Miz, prompting Paul to leave. Paul mentioned next week's Monday Night Raw, taking place inside Madison Square Garden, will feature a talk show segment hosted by him dubbed Impaulsive TV.

This story is developing...