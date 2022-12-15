WWE Fans Are Rallying for Mandy Rose to Be Rehired
Mandy Rose was suddenly released by the WWE on Wednesday and fans have been voicing their outrage on social media ever since. It was reported that Rose's release had to do with the content she was posting on the site FanTime, which WWE considered to be "too explicit" and infringing upon her WWE contract. But the details of why specifically she was let go have been somewhat foggy. How much WWE knew about her account, whether or not she was given fair warning to tone back the content, whether or not it jeopardized one of WWE's sponsorship deals and whether or not she saw the release coming have been reported on by various outlets, but neither WWE nor Rose herself have confirmed anything as of yet.
Regardless, fans still managed to get "#RehireMandyRose" trending on Twitter on Thursday morning. You can see some of the posts below. Rose's only comment on the matter has been thanking her fans for their support on Twitter and alerting her subscribers on FanTime that her content will continue to be posted.
Tears
I definitely cried. #ThankYouMandyRose #RehireMandyRose pic.twitter.com/qd9Zk9g77h— 𝔐𝔦𝔪𝔦. 🥀 (@barbienotblank) December 14, 2022
Alleged Hipocrisy
CARRIED nxt on her fucking back. became the face of the whole show, had one of the most entertaining reigns ever, only missed one week to mourn the loss of her brother and was back the next tuesday. the disrespect is unbelievable #RehireMandyRose pic.twitter.com/KhbgysFYUI— dom👑 (@paigesvega) December 14, 2022
But if you're doing it on the cover of ESPN, it's okay then, right? 🙄#RehireMandyRose pic.twitter.com/qhFLWE2Jcu— The Movement – Home of FaM (@TheMovementXx) December 14, 2022
This Meme Keeps Popping Up
#rehiremandyrose pic.twitter.com/02wPsOi5wx— 𝖏𝖆𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖓 (@mootsmutual) December 14, 2022
Rallying the Troops
READY FOR WAR #RehireMandyRose pic.twitter.com/T2T2fzAp1Z— Vin (@WhoisVindictive) December 14, 2022
Call for Justice
#JusticeForMandyRose#RehireMandyRose#MandyDeservedBetter pic.twitter.com/3BQLcnweoV— Absolution.cawzz (@2kcawz) December 14, 2022
she knew that was her last match. she deserves justice. #RehireMandyRose pic.twitter.com/G8SzZSScxJ— liam | wrestling (@wydevillex) December 14, 2022
Heartbroken
i’m literally so heartbroken for her. #RehireMandyRose pic.twitter.com/ULu94N1XDE— evie! (@pinkevaress) December 14, 2022
The Banners Have Already Changed
Ohh WWE is nasty… #RehireMandyRose pic.twitter.com/4F13Jw3nVp— Vin (@WhoisVindictive) December 14, 2022
