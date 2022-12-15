WWE Fans Are Rallying for Mandy Rose to Be Rehired

Mandy Rose was suddenly released by the WWE on Wednesday and fans have been voicing their outrage on social media ever since. It was reported that Rose's release had to do with the content she was posting on the site FanTime, which WWE considered to be "too explicit" and infringing upon her WWE contract. But the details of why specifically she was let go have been somewhat foggy. How much WWE knew about her account, whether or not she was given fair warning to tone back the content, whether or not it jeopardized one of WWE's sponsorship deals and whether or not she saw the release coming have been reported on by various outlets, but neither WWE nor Rose herself have confirmed anything as of yet.

Regardless, fans still managed to get "#RehireMandyRose" trending on Twitter on Thursday morning. You can see some of the posts below. Rose's only comment on the matter has been thanking her fans for their support on Twitter and alerting her subscribers on FanTime that her content will continue to be posted.