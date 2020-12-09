Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Throw Shade at WWE for Slammy Awards Snub

✖

WWE released the full list of nominations for the returning Slammy Awards earlier this week, and Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have a pretty big problem with one of the categories. Even though the two had a feud that stretched across five months and included a WrestleMania highlight between Rose & Otis and a well-received "Loser Leaves WWE" match at SummerSlam, the two didn't make the cut for the Best Rivalries of the Year list.

Said list included Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterios, Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Edge vs. Randy Orton, Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, R-Truth vs. "The World," Lana vs. Announcer Tables. Losing out to that last one particularly stung for the former Fire & Desire duo.

Damnnn I guess we forgot all about this ? @SonyaDevilleWWE & myself not even nominated ??!! 🥴🥴🥴 7.8M views & counting... hmm 🤔⬇️ Mandy Rose debuts new look as brawl erupts on SmackDown: SmackDown, Augu... https://t.co/IxfW3ziexs via @YouTube — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 9, 2020

Lol. We got beat out by a table apparently 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴 ......Also to be frank I deserved break out star of the year nomination as well. Even if I don’t work there anymore. Correct me if I am wrong ... 👂#facts https://t.co/IEIAkcfXMB — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 9, 2020

Deville hasn't bee seen on WWE television since the SummerSlam loss (she isn't really gone from WWE, she's just dealing with a lawsuit involving a stalker who broke into her house), while Rose has been off television for about a month with a shoulder injury.

Do you think Rose vs. Deville should have made the list? Let us know in the comments below! The award show will take place on Dec. 23 on the WWE Network and the company's social media platforms.

