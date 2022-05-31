WWE: MasterChef Junior Clip Features SuperStars In The Kitchen

✖

The WWE has spent time recently expanding its work with celebrities, with recent events seeing the likes of Logan Paul and Jackass' Johnny Knoxville entering the ring, but now, the superstars of the organization are taking part in one of Fox's biggest series, Masterchef Junior. With a new clip hitting the scene, fans can get an early look at the likes of the Miz and Natalya trying their hands at cooking alongside the young chefs.

Fox released an official description for the upcoming episode of Masterchef Junior, which will see the likes of the Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, and Ember Moon teaming up with the next generation of chefs in the series that once again sees Gordon Ramsey as the host:

"The four remaining junior chefs pair up with WWE Superstars, who are much more comfortable in the ring. The winning junior receives tickets to a WWE match! In the elimination challenge, the chefs prepare one of Gordon Ramsay's signature dishes. Find out whose dish can live up to the great Gordon Ramsay's in the all-new "Junior Edition: WWE Tag Team" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, June 2 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX."

Fightful shared this exclusive new clip for this week's episode of Masterchef Junior, which will see some of the WWE's biggest superstars hitting the kitchen:

Ironically enough, because this episode was filmed last November, Ember Moon is featured as one of the superstars of the WWE, despite the fact that she left the company and recently debuted as a part of All Elite Wrestling during the recent AEW Double or Nothing event.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Athena, aka Ember Moon, discussed her watching All Elite Wrestling from afar during her time with the WWE:

"I was seeing everything going on at AEW and I was like, 'That looks fun. That looks like what I thought I was going to do.' For a while, we couldn't even talk about it backstage because they were like, 'You shouldn't be watching the competitor.' I was like, 'How do you expect us to outshine them?' It was different because I wasn't watching for film. I was watching because I was envious of what was happening there. I would text Dustin (Rhodes) on occasions and he would respond back, 'We sure are having fun over here.' I'm like, 'I see that you're having fun, Dustin! How are you, how is life? Don't rub it in.' Dustin was one of those people that, when I was on Raw and SmackDown and still trying to figure out my identity within that new roster, he was the only one who would sit there and give me character advice. 'You need to do this and that. Fuck what they say.' That's Goldust. That's the ultimate character. My man survived throughout everything. He took such an interest in my character work when no one else would. I saw him and my friend Leva (Bates) is like, 'I'm having a great time over here.' To see genuinely how happy everyone was,"

Via Fightful