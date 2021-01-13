Mick Foley Provides an Update on His Battle With COVID-19

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to social media back on New Year's Day to confirm he had been battling COVID-19 for the past several weeks. At the time he had been in quarantine for 18 days, and on Tuesday night he posted a new message giving fans another update on his condition. The three-time WWE Champion wrote, "Many of you have been asking how I'm feeling after my positive COVID test. All in all, not too bad - but I get fatigued very easily, and my head still feels a little cloudy. PLEASE take this pandemic seriously - the daily death count is staggeringly high..and climbing. #MaskUp."

He then assured fans he'll make a full recovery, giving a nod to his classic Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker in the process.

Thanks for all the well wishes. If I got up from this, I’m pretty sure I’ll kick out of COVID! https://t.co/PCBlTranqb pic.twitter.com/QuBDriw7z4 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 13, 2021

On behalf of ComicBook, we wish the pro wrestling legend a speedy recovery.

Earlier this week, WWE confirmed that reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had tested positive for the virus. He appeared on Monday Night Raw hours later to state he was asymptomatic and campaign for fans to wear masks in public and practice social distancing.

"I wish I could be there with you. But unfortunately, as I'm sure you've heard, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am one of the fortunate ones with no symptoms, but I assure you, COVID should not be taken lightly," McIntyre said. "Don't think you can't catch it because you can. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody. And the only way we're going to be able to stop this thing is by working together. So please, wear your mask, follow social distancing guidelines. It's not just to protect you, it's to protect everyone and their loved ones."

He also accepted Goldberg's challenge for a WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 31, indicating he'll be healthy enough to compete again in a short amount of time. At least four wrestlers have reportedly tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, though no names have been made public beyond McIntyre.