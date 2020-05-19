MVP Posts a Heartfelt Tribute to Missing Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard

✖

Ever since the news broke that Shad Gaspard had disappeared off the coast of Venice Beach, dozens of WWE Superstars have taken to social media hoping for his safe return. Many of them wrote about how kind Gaspard was and how loyal of a friend he could be to his coworkers while traveling on the road. One particularly touching tribute came from MVP, who shared video footage of the two watching Kofi Kingston win the WWE Championship back at WrestleMania 35 last year.

"Shad Gaspard had a HUGE heart," Porter wrote. "He was like an annoying little brother at times. We often gave eachother a hard time, but always with love! He always had a big smile on his face and was ready to share a laugh! I have had a LOT of friends and colleagues die. This one hurts different."

Gaspard disappeared after he and his 10-year-old son were pulled out to sea by a riptide at Marina del Rey. Lifeguards were able to save his son, but Gaspard submerged after being hit by a large wave. The United States Coast Guard officially called off the search for him on Tuesday morning, though he is still considered to be missing.

On Monday night MVP was one of a handful of wrestlers who posted a statement via Gaspard's family.

Tweeted at the request of Shad's family.@Shadbeast ‘s family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal. At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet And ask all to respect their wishes. — MVP (@The305MVP) May 19, 2020

