Former WWE Champion Confirms They're Done With WWE

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi officially confirmed she's done with WWE via an Instagram post on Thursday. While promoting her appearance at WrestleCon next week in Los Angeles, Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) was asked if she was still with WWE. She simply responded with, "no frien'." Fatu and Sasha Banks (now wrestling as Mercedes Mone) won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships back at WrestleMania 38. Unfortunately, just one month the pair had a disagreement with Vince McMahon and the WWE Creative team over how the pair were being booked as champions, causing them to walk out just before May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw.

The pair were promptly suspended indefinitely, stripped of their titles and chastised by the WWE commentary teams on live TV for several weeks. Speculation that Banks had been granted her release started to spread in the months that followed while the pair made a number of public appearances together at conventions and red-carpet events. Banks was then officially moved to WWE's Alumni section at the start of the year, indicating she had been granted her release. She then appeared at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and competed in her first post-WWE match at New Japan's Battle in the Valley on Feb. 18, where she defeated fellow former WWE star Kairi (Sane) to win the IWGP Women's World Championship.

However, as Banks continues to be booked for matches and appearances, not much has been said about Naomi's future in the pro wrestling industry. Many assumed that, given Paul "Triple H" Levesque has since taken over WWE's booking from Vince McMahon and that her husband Jimmy Uso still holds a prominent role in the company as a member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction, she would eventually mend fences and go back to the company. And for whatever it's worth, she's still listed on WWE.com as an official member of the active roster. Do you think that a comeback could still happen? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

