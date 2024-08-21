WWE NXT Adds Two Major Title Matches to No Mercy

WWE NXT No Mercy is on the horizon, and tonight’s episode of NXT solidified much of the card. Early on in the night a Gauntlet Elimination match revealed who Roxanne Perez’s opponent for the NXT Women’s Championship would be, and then the main event revealed that TNA’s Joe Hendry will be challenging Ethan Page for the NXT Championship. In between those were even more Title match teases, and by the end of the night those were made official, as WWE added the North American Championship match between Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo to the card as well as a Tag Team Titles rematch.

A Clash of Titans

During the episode the No Quarter Catch Crew came out to the ring and ended up being confronted by NXT North American Champion Oba Femi. Femi said that he has taken on quite a few challengers already during his time in NXT, and he wouldn’t be adverse to taking on a Heritage Cup Champion in the future as well. They were then interrupted by The Family, who has a history with No Quarter Catch Crew and has actually been rather friendly with them over the past few months.

Upon hitting the ring, Tony D’Angelo even referred to Charlie Dempsey as mini Don, and that led Dempsey to assume D’Angelo was here for his rematch request over the Heritage Cup, as Dempsey beat the Don for the Cup previously (thanks to Wren Sinclair of course). D’Angelo then said he actually had his eyes on a bigger prize and looked at Femi, but then he also added that The Family doesn’t forget, and after snapping his fingers his allies all attacked No Quarter Catch Crew for cheating in their previous match.

That led to a staredown between D’Angelo and Femi, and Femi struck first, kicking The Don and setting up for a powerbomb. D’Angelo was able to get to his feet, and then D’Angelo knocked Femi back and hit him with a powerbomb instead, flooring the Champion and shocking the crowd. Then D’Angelo picked up Femi’s Title and teased what the future might hold, with the match being made official later in the episode.

Round 2

The second Title match confirmed during the episode was a rematch of Great American Bash. Earlier in the episode Axiom and Nathan Frazer confronted Chase U, who they were defeated by for the Tag Team Championships. Chase U said if they could defeat Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne, they might just get a second shot at those Titles at No Mercy, and that’s exactly what happened. Axiom and Frazer were on a mission, and though Hudson and Osborne put up a good fight, the former Champs got the win.

Later in the episode, it was confirmed that the rematch would indeed be happening at No Mercy, so it will be Andre Chase and Ridge Holland defending their Championships against Axiom and Frazer. The previous match between these two teams was spectacular, and round 2 has the potential to be just as good if not better. You can check out the full current card for No Mercy below.

No Mercy Updated Card

NXT Championship Match: Ethan Page (C) vs. Joe Hendry

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Jaida Parker

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U (Ridge Holland and Andre Chase C) vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer

NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (C) vs. Tony D’Angelo

