WWE Reveals Ethan Page’s NXT Title Opponent for No Mercy

After several stars threw their names into the ring for a shot at the NXT Championship, Ava Raine made a Triple Threat Match official for tonight’s NXT to decide who would take on NXT Champion Ethan Page at No Mercy. Wes Lee, Pete Dunne, and TNA’s Joe Hendry would battle it out for the shot at Page’s Championship, and the three stars didn’t leave much on the table, delivering some truly impressive spots throughout. Page sat at commentary watching things play out, but at one point he couldn’t help but meddle, pulling out the referee when Hendry was about to get the win. Page continued to interfere and cost Hendry a second victory, but then Trick Williams got some payback and helped Hendry get the win, making Page vs Hendry official for NXT No Mercy.

No Love Lost

Lee and Dunne both attacked Hendry right off the bat and then turned on each other before the bell rang, and then Hendry came right back and threw Dunne out of the ring before catching Lee and slamming him down. Henry hit Dunne with a vertical suplex and then got hit with a slew of strikes and a dropkick from Lee. Dunne got back into it and knocked Lee down before going back after Hendry, stomping on his hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dunno and Hendry traded loud chops and then Lee ate a hard chop as well from Dunne. Lee reversed a move but then got slammed into Dunne’s family jewels by a great move from Hendry, causing Dunne to roll out to the floor. Lee connected with a super kick on Dunne and then Hendry knocked both to the floor after going over top.

Back in the ring Lee and Dunne would battle for a bit and then Henry made his way back into the mix, though Dunne would connect with some hard shots on Hendry to take back control. Dunne threw Lee out of the ring and turned his attention towards Hendry, wanting Hendry until Hendry started hitting back with strikes and clotheslines. Henry took out both Lee and Dunne with a clothesline and then hit them with fallaway slams right after.

Henry picked up both stars and hit the double fallaway slam, getting the crowd on their feet. Henry got the crowd chanting and then went for the slam on both stars but Dunne broke it up. Henry went for it again but got rocked by Dunne, though Lee wiped out both of them, and all three stars were down on the mat. Dunne went to break Hendry’s fingers and then got Lee in the hold too, bending both of their fingers back. Dunno then slammed Lee onto Hendry and went for a pin, but Lee kicked out.

Hendry Overcomes The Odds

Lee landed on his feet and took out Hendry outside, and then he had Dunne reeling a bit before hitting a DDT into a cover, but Dunne kicked out. Henry had Dunne up top at one point and slammed Dunne down, but Lee knocked his feet out from under him and hit the frog splash, though Hendry kicked out of the ensuing pin attempt. Dunno gabbed Lee’s hand and broke the fingers, but Hendry met hm in th ring and hit the finisher into a cover, but Page pulled the referee out of the ring before the 3 count.

Henry slammed Lee down onto the announce table right after, clearly angered by Page’s attempts at sabotage. In the ring Hendry hit Dunne with the slam again and went for the pin, but Page kept the second official from going to the ring. Henry was frustrated and then got hit with a slam by Dunne, though Trick Williams hit the Bitter End on Dunne and got the referee back in there, giving Hendry the win and the Title shot at No Mercy.

Then out of nowhere Zachary Wentz ran in and attacked Lee, getting some payback for his betrayal a few weeks ago. We’ll likely see those two battle at No Mercy too, but right now that match isn’t official.

What did you think of the match? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!