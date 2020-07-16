AEW Dynamite Bounces Back, Stomps NXT in Ratings for July 15

✖

After losing in viewership for three straight weeks, AEW Dynamite came back with a vengeance against NXT this week with their Fight for the Fallen special. According to ShowBuzz Daily the show drew 788,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating while NXT fell 631,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating. Dynamite finished fifth overall in cable while NXT dropped all the way down to 49th place. This marks the lowed NXT's rating and viewership since May despite last week's Great American Bash ending with Keith Lee being crowned the new NXT Champion.

AEW stacked this week's card with the long-awaited AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley & Brian Cage. The rest of the card included a tag match between FTR and The Lucha Brothers, a reunion of the original Elite trio of Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks and a Chris Jericho promo that ended in Orange Cassidy dropping gallons of orange juice onto The Inner Circle.

Meanwhile NXT saw an impromptu title match between Lee and Dominik Dijakovic, Io Shirai retain the NXT Women's Championship against Tegan Nox and Damian Priest defeat Cameron Grimes.

During a series of interviews over the past week both Rhodes and AEW president Tony Khan have addressed the ratings battle between NXT and AEW. Rhodes stated he didn't want to get too tangled up in it.

"I think early on we were looking at it, and there’s really that specialness with X amount of wrestling fans tuning in on a Wednesday night," Rhodes told TalkSport. "As a big wrestling fan, what does that mean to me etc. I think now with where we’re at and as we’re gearing towards our next big pay-per-view, and we’re gearing towards Fight for the Fallen, we really have to put our focus on having the best show. It’s really easy to get caught up in the weeds with like ‘for X amount of weeks we beat WWE in the ratings’ or get into this wild demo discussion – if you ever catch me tweeting about the demos, please just delete my account."

Here's what both shows have announced for next week's July 22 show:

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. TBA

Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic

Falls Count Anywhere: The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy

Hangman Page vs. Five

Ivelisse vs. Diamante

MJF vs. TBA

