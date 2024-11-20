WWE NXT Fallout: Fans Devastated with Shocking End to Chase U

It was a wild night for WWE NXT, with Tag Teams brawling all over the arena and throughout the night. The Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline was also a huge point of interest, though next week’s NXT is shaping up to be a mini premium live event with the announcement of several big matches. The main event however was the most tense part of the night, as a match between Andre Chase and Ridge Holland would decide the fate of Chase U and the number one contender for Trick Williams’ NXT Championship. It really seemed like Chase U would pull out the win, but it wasn’t mean to be, as Holland would take down every member of the group and win the match, causing Chase U to have to disband and leaving the crowd speechless as a result.

Heading to Deadline

One of the bigger focuses of the episode was qualifying matches for Deadline’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches, and we got a few unexpected additions to the lineup. First up was Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe, and after a full on brawl surrounded the ring with all of the other Tag Teams things would work their way into the ring as well, and that would help Frazier get the win over Thorpe and secure his spot in the match.

The second qualifier was for the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match, and it would involve two of NXT’s brightest stars in Stephanie Vaquer and Jaida Parker. This was a close match throughout, and it really could have been anyone’s win, but then Lola Vice came out (with a brick in hand) and that distracted Parker just long enough for Vaquer to connect with a two hit combo that won her the match, entering her into the Iron Survivor Challenge.

The Women’s Iron Survivor Match had a second qualifier match, which was between Zaria and Wren Sinclair. Sinclair went toe to toe with NXT’s newest powerhouse, but at one point Zaria just wouldn’t let up, and she would ultimately take the win. The updated lineup for the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match includes Zaria, Sol Ruca, and Stephanie Vaquer. The Men’s lineup includes Frazer, Wes Lee, and Je’Von Evans.

Title Match Tuesday

The night also set up a huge lineup for next week’s episode, and both were focused on the Women’s Division. The first was for the newest Champioironnship addition to NXT in the NXT Women’s North American Championship, which Fatal Influence’s Fallon Henley now holds. Henley took down Kelani Jordan in their rematch, and tonight she issued an open challenge. She would receive a host of offers, though those would end up in brawls outside the ring. That’s when Tatum Paxley ambushed Henley and attacked her, picking up her Title and making it clear she was the next one in line. Now that match will take place next week.

Speaking of Kelani Jordan, she would approach Robert Stone and Stevie Turner for a match as well, but hers is set for next week. Jordan is looking to make a statement at Deadline, and to do that she will need to take on NXT’s other major signing in Giulia. That match is set for next week, and will easily be one of the most anticipated matches of the night.

There will also be a Men’s Qualifying match, which will be between Ethan Page and Frazer’s Tag Team Champion partner Axiom. Page is looking to get back on track at Deadline, but it does seem as if NXT is building towards a Frazer vs Axiom confrontation in the Iron Survivor Challenge, so this could end up going either way.

As for that second Title match, the NXT North American Championship will be on the line once again, as The Don Tony D’Angelo will be taking on Shawn Spears. Spears has a growing faction behind the scenes, so it will be interesting to see if The Family shows up as well or if they are going to be too busy with everything else happening across their divisions.

The End of Chase U

That leads us to the final match of the night, which was to decide who would challenge Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at Deadline. There was the added stipulation that if Holland won, Andre Chase would have to disband Chase U. Due to the extreme stipulation, there was an added level of tension throughout the match, and everyone in Chase U ended up getting involved in some form or fashion. Unfortunately, Holland would survive those separate attacks, slamming Duke Hudson through a wall and throwing Riley Osborne onto the cement floor.

After several near falls, it seemed as if Chase would make the win happen and keep the band together, but Holland would turn things around again and hit Chase too many times. Holland would land the finish and get the pin, completely shocking the crowd and the rest of Chase U. Holland moves on to face Williams for the Title, and Chase U will now disband, ending an era of NXT.

Andre Chase took to X and addressed the end of that era, posting a photo of all four and writing, "And I guess that's the TEACHABLE MOMENT… You guys never needed me. I was the one who always needed y'all. Thank you for everything. I wouldn't be here without you. 🙌🏼

