NXT Begins with Pat Patterson Tribute

Tonight's NXT started off on a solemn note, as the black and gold brand offered a moment of silence for Pat Patterson, who recently passed away at the age of 79. The entire NXT locker room was out and stood quietly, with an image of Patterson on the screen above. Then a full tribute played, as Patterson sang My Way by Frank Sinatra and clips of his time at WWE and clips of his wrestling career played. Things ended with a photo of him and Vince McMahon, and after the tribute played the people in the room chanted his name. Then his image played on the LED boards around the ring, and finally, an in memorial image played before the show's first match.

WWE released an official statement on the passing of the wrestling legend, and you can find that below.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Pat Patterson has passed away at the age of 79. A true trailblazer of the industry, Patterson was linked to many “firsts” in sports-entertainment throughout his storied career, including the first-ever Intercontinental Title reign and the creation of the Royal Rumble Match. In a career spanning six decades, the renaissance man left an indelible mark on the industry in the ring, on the microphone and behind the scenes.

Patterson began his career in 1958 in his native Canada before becoming a fixture in the Bay Area for nearly two decades. After winning the AWA Tag Team Championship with Ray Stevens in 1978, Patterson moved on to WWE. Under the tutelage of The Grand Wizard, Patterson made an immediate impact and became the first Intercontinental Champion in September 1979. Patterson’s most legendary WWE rivalry was undoubtedly his war with Sgt. Slaughter, which captivated the WWE Universe with Boot Camp Matches and a brutal Alley Fight at Madison Square Garden."

Our thoughts are with Patterson's family and friends at this time, and you can find photos from the tribute on NXT in the images above.