NXT's Shotzi Blackheart Reveals Nightmare on Elm Street Cosplay

Shotzi Blackheart has truly made a name for herself in both the NXT and the WWE, having recently made an appearance in this year's Royal Rumble, and the wrestling superstar wore her love of horror on her sleeve with some cosplay that brings the dream stalker, Freddy Krueger, back into the limelight. With Blackheart hosting the return of Halloween Havoc with its last installment for NXT, it's clear that the tank riding wrestler is looking to carve out a niche for herself among the divas that make up WWE's roster of superstars that are vying for the spotlight.

A Nightmare On Elm Street is easily one of the most popular slasher franchises in the world, introducing horror fans to the antagonist Freddy Krueger, a child killer who returned from the grave to stalk the nightmares of teenagers that live on Elm Street. With the role brought to life thanks to Robert Englund, the last time we saw Krueger in action was in the crossover film Freddy Vs Jason that saw the dream slasher pitted against the hockey mask wielding villain of Crystal Lake. Though there was a remake for Nightmare On Elm Street, putting Jackie Earle Haley of Watchmen and Preacher fame into the claws of Krueger, there haven't been any announcements since of Freddy stalking teenagers.

Twitter User Fotos Illite shared Shotzi Blackheart slipping on the legendary razor glove of Freddy Krueger during a photoshoot, diving into the world of horror that continues to be a serious money-making expenditure in the world of cinema today:

If you thought this is the only time that the world of horror has crossed over with the WWE, you'd be surprised. Years ago, in order to promote the movie Bride of Chucky, the killer doll made a hilarious appearance wherein Chucky threatened Rick Steiner aboard a giant screen. Though we don't know if we'll ever see a return of a slasher villain crossing over into the world of World Wrestling Entertainment, Shotzi Blackheart is definitely bringing that energy into her wrestling aesthetic in both the WWE and NXT.

What do you think of Shotzi's take on the stalker of Elm Street? Do you think we'll see Freddy Krueger return to the world of cinema in the future?