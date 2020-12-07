NXT's Shotzi Blackheart Debuts Epic New Tank at TakeOver WarGames

✖

NXT's Shotzi Blackheart debuted an epic new tank at TakeOver War Games! Shotzi Blackheart has been in the midst of a major feud with Candice LeRae that culminates in her epic War Games match where she'll team up together with Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai and Ember Moon to take down a team lead by LeRae. But one of the biggest lead ins to the big match is the fact that Shotzi has been teasing that she's been putting together a brand new tank to replace the one LeRae destroyed on NXT several weeks ago.

As part of her entrance to the WarGames match together with the rest of Team Shotzi, Shotzi Blackheart debuted her epic new tank that she has been preparing all this time. With her previous tank being so popular with fans (and even drawing some AEW comparisons), this new version of her vehicle will most likely be an even bigger hit as she brings it to the ring. You can check it out thanks to WWE's official Twitter account:

Shotzi previously opened up about her inspirations for the new tank with ComicBook.com and noted how she was actually looking toward Marvel character Ghost Rider for her brutal inspiration, "Oh I'm going to have to go with Ghost Rider, definitely. I just love the flame. So yeah, give me all of the flame." But as fans look toward Shotzi's new tank they can see all of the new improvements as well!

This time not only is it emblazened with a giant skull, but it acutally has a functioning weapon as well as Shotzi demonstrated when she "fired" a missile at Dakota Kai, who had already entering the War Games' dual ring for the coming match.

NXT TakeOver War Games is currently airing live on the WWE Network, and full card for the pay-per-view event breaks down as such: