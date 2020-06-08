WWE Fans Loved the Shawn Michaels AOL Chat Throwback During NXT TakeOver: In Your House
WWE really went deep into its vault for a special Shawn Micheals throwback during NXT TakeOver: In Your House and fans are loving it! When WWE first announced that the next NXT pay-per-view would be inspired by the 1990s classic In Your House events, fans were hoping that there would be some nostalgic throwbacks to those 90s specials. What they didn't expect, however, was WWE not only bringing back the retro set from those events but having special throwback promos throughout the night to remind fans of those early 90s events.
One promo in particular was a flashback to a now infamous promo where Shawn Micheals was entering an AOL chat room. Fans picked up on this quite quickly when they saw Micheals, Triple H, and Road Dogg all struggling to figure out how to use a computer. Even more hilariously, is the fact that Shawn Michaels stil types in very much the same way as always.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the throwback promo and let us know your thoughts in the comments! What did you think of all the throwbacks throughout the night?
Even Shawn Admits it!
Still haven’t figured it out!!!#NXTTakeOver https://t.co/KqLbhCZXiI pic.twitter.com/SvhBm5CYXY— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 8, 2020
Gotta Love a Throwback!
Another nice throwback! #WWE #NXTTakeover pic.twitter.com/Fap1BwP94L— NoDQ.com: WWE Backlash 2020 news #WWEBacklash (@nodqdotcom) June 8, 2020
...and...STILL
LOL Shawn Michaels still can't type! 🤣 #NXTTakeOver— Showcase of the Kimmortals (@HurriOwl) June 8, 2020
They Really Did that
They just recreated the Shawn Michaels gif. Lmao 🤣 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/dvYDD8vwcs— Bryan (@BryanFTW13) June 8, 2020
Computers are Even Tougher Now Though
Shawn Michaels still can't use a computer. 😂#NXTTakeOver #NXTTakeOverInYourHouse— Zachary Mayberry (@zdmay) June 8, 2020
We All Popped!
ok I admit it I popped HARD for HHH/Shawn Michaels working the computer 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #NXTTakeOver— ‧͙⁺˚*･༓☾ 𝕒 𝕣 𝕠 Ω 🌈･:*:･ﾟ☆: (@Miss_Mix_) June 8, 2020
How Much Did it Cost?
My favorite thing about this gif is thinking about how much that monitor cost in 1995 vs now. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/fPnlH3bvYy— ⌨️ Patches Chance🌹 (@patcheschance) June 8, 2020
So THAT's Who the Hacker is...
Ladies and Gentlemen.
We have found the SmackDown hacker...
#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/nHX6hIt8BB— TheKidOfWrestling🤘🏻 (@KidOfWrestlin) June 8, 2020
