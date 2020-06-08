WWE Fans Loved the Shawn Michaels AOL Chat Throwback During NXT TakeOver: In Your House

WWE really went deep into its vault for a special Shawn Micheals throwback during NXT TakeOver: In Your House and fans are loving it! When WWE first announced that the next NXT pay-per-view would be inspired by the 1990s classic In Your House events, fans were hoping that there would be some nostalgic throwbacks to those 90s specials. What they didn't expect, however, was WWE not only bringing back the retro set from those events but having special throwback promos throughout the night to remind fans of those early 90s events.

One promo in particular was a flashback to a now infamous promo where Shawn Micheals was entering an AOL chat room. Fans picked up on this quite quickly when they saw Micheals, Triple H, and Road Dogg all struggling to figure out how to use a computer. Even more hilariously, is the fact that Shawn Michaels stil types in very much the same way as always.

