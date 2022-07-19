WWE Officials Reportedly "Don't Like" The WWE SummerSlam Card

WWE officials are reportedly not satisfied with the upcoming WWE SummerSlam card. In an update from @WrestleVotes on Twitter, "the people who put [SummerSlam] together" apparently "really don't like the SummerSlam card." This comes just one day removed from Monday Night RAW, where WWE confirmed two new matches for the event: Seth Rollins vs. Riddle and Logan Paul vs. The Miz. There are currently eight matches scheduled for SummerSlam, with the headlining bout being a Last Man Standing match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger Brock Lesnar. There are three more episodes of WWE TV, two editions of SmackDown and one RAW, before SummerSlam.

In the most WWE of ways, I had a source tell me this morning “they really don’t like the SummerSlam card”



“They” being the people who put it together. Um, what?! — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 19, 2022

Plans for WWE's biggest party of the summer were significantly shaken up by recent talent injuries. Originally, it was speculated that Reigns would match up against RK-Bro throughout July's premium live events, with Riddle challenging the Tribal Chief at WWE Money in the Bank and Randy Orton following up at SummerSlam.

Orton since went down with a back injury that has him out of action for the rest of the year, which resulted in a domino effect of world title plan shake-ups. Riddle would unsuccessfully challenge Reigns on an episode of SmackDown, and Reigns would be absent entirely from the Money in the Bank event. With Orton unavailable for SummerSlam, Lesnar returned at the June 17th SmackDown to lay out Reigns with an F5, setting up a WrestleMania 38 rematch for the end of July.

Cody Rhodes is also off the SummerSlam card, as he is out of action with a pectoral injury. @WrestleVotes previously reported that The American Nightmare was going to win the Money in the Bank briefcase in Allegiant Stadium before it was changed to Theory capturing the contract in the MGM Grand Arena. Now, Theory is challenging new WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and has teased cashing in his Money in the Bank contract in the Reigns vs. Lesnar match later in the night.

Other rematches on the SummerSlam card include WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair defending her title against Becky Lynch. Belair and Lynch locked up at last year's SummerSlam, which saw the returning Lynch defeat The EST in under a minute. Belair would go on to beat Lynch at WrestleMania, leaving the two women at one apiece in singles competition. The Usos defend their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits once again, running it back from their Money in the Bank encounter.

WWE SummerSlam is set for Saturday, July 30th.