WWE Payback Teases Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss Team Up

WWE Payback's main event featured the most direct tease of a Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss team up yet. As part of the feud between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss was used as the personification of Wyatt's Sister Abigail character. Because of Bliss' short tenure as Braun Strowman's Mixed Match Tag Challenge partner, she became the anchor of one of their storylines and even was forcibly brought into their feud in later episodes of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. These interactions with The Fiend have seemed to have taken hold since then.

The last episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Nikki Cross worried over the fact that Alexa Bliss seemed to be mirroring The Fiend in some way, and while Bliss played off this connection during the show -- this was extended to the newest pay-per-view as the two are now more directly connected in an interesting way.

As the no-holds barred triple threat match kicked off with a one-on-one between The Fiend and Braun Strowman, there were several cuts to Alexa Bliss watching The Fiend in action with awe. Twirling her hair, she's clearly formed some sort of connection with Bray Wyatt's Fiend half. What's most interesting about all of this is the timing of it all especially given the end of the actual match.

With Roman Reigns now the WWE Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt's Fiend just might evolve to incorporate Alexa Bliss as part of it as well. But how exactly will it work? The Fiend has a habit of turning all of his opponents into heels, but it's a much different case here. Is she going to be like an acolyte and just start dressing like The Fiend kind of The Joker and Harley Quinn style? Will she magically become Sister Abigail as teased during the Swamp Match? Will her joining The Fiend's side lead to a larger roster of Fiends? What do you think about these developments?

What did you think of this Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss tease during WWE Payback? Did you expect them to lay it on so thick or did you expect her to already join The Fiend's side? Where do you think this duo will go now that The Fiend no longer is the WWE Universal Champion? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!

