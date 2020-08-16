WWE's Peyton Royce Brings Home Trophies in Her First Bodybuilding Competition

WWE's Peyton Royce (real name Cassie Arnell) revealed in a recent YouTube video that she was training for her first bodybuilding competition on just three weeks notice. Ahead of this past weekend she posted a photo showing off her progress, writing on her Instagram, "If you caught my latest Cassie Vs: on YouTube you'll know that I've been prepping for my very first fitness competition. Normally a prep would consist of 12 weeks of hardcore dieting & lifting/ cardio. I decided with 3 weeks + 1 day before the next show, that I wanted in! 😳 This has been such a mentally challenging 3 weeks for me but man am I excited to tick something off my bucket list tomorrow!"

After posting photos with her husband, AEW's Shawn Spears, and her IIconics tag partner Billie Kae, Royce was happy to report that she brought how two trophies in the competition — second in True Novice and third in Open Bikini.

"What an incredible day," Royce wrote, posing with both of her awards. "I had an absolute blast stepping on stage as a bikini competitor for the first time! Something I have been wanting to do for years now 🤩 So grateful for all the support & love I have received on this venture! I cannot thank you all enough🙏❤️

"I owe so many thanks to @ferlanbaileyifbbpro who coached me through every step of this prep the past 3 weeks! My love @theshawnspears who supports me through everything I set out to do ❤️ & @billiekaywwe as well for always believing in me," she continued. I am so blessed!"

