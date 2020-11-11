WWE: Peyton Royce Confirms She Will Only Partner Up With Billie Kay

✖

A good partner is hard to find, and this is especially true in the world of World Wrestling Entertainment, with the female wrestler Peyton Royce setting the record straight that the only person that she believes to be her only tag team partner is Billie Kay! Having recently partnered up with Lacey Evans, Royce stated that even when they were a tag team, she did not consider them to be "official", claiming that only Kaye could be considered an actual partner for her career within the WWE as a whole!

Peyton Royce, for those who might not be familiar, is an Australian Wrestler who began wrestling within the WWE Organization in 2015 under the NXT brand, which has been considered to be a "landing pad" for a number of aspiring wrestlers who are making a name for themselves in the "big leagues". Billie Kay didn't just form a bond with Royce as one half of the tag team known as "The Iconic Duo", but the pair had actually attended the same high school, proving that these two female wrestlers were definitely fated to be partnered with one another in the squared circle. Though Royce was partnered with Lacey Evans earlier this week, it's clear that she still only considers Kay the only wrestler worthy of being a part of her team.

Peyton Royce took to her Official Twitter Account to set straight that she did not consider Lacey to be a part of her team, and only considered the union to be a stop gap until she can return to wrestle at the side of Billie Kay, though it seems the return of "The Iconic Duo" might be a few years off:

We are not a team. I will only be in a tag team if it’s with Billie Kay. That’s it. The end. I’m dead serious. — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) November 11, 2020

The IIconics can return in years after we have both challenged ourselves & made exponential growth as singles competitors. 👍 — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) November 11, 2020

With the female division heating up with the likes of Asuka, Sasha Banks, and Bayley to name a few, it's definitely worth keeping an eye on Peyton moving forward!

