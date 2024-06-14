WWE Pitching Creative for a Retired Premium Live Event: Report

WWE could soon bring back a long retired Premium Live Event -- or at least the name. According to a report from PWInsider, WWE is looking to use the Bad Blood name for a show in October to commemorate the first-ever Hell in a Cell match on the 27th anniversary. There's no word on when that show would take place or if it will, but there have been creative pitches for it.

In 1997 The Undertaker and Shawn Michales competed in the first Hell in a Cell match, something that revolutionized wrestling forever and that is still a yearly show put on by WWE. Michaels and The Undertaker were bitter rivals throughout their Hall of Fame careers, but they'd end up putting on several memorable matches, including at WrestleMania 25 and 27. They last competed against one another back in 2018 at Crown Jewel when Michaels came out of retirement for one last match. He and Triple H took on Kane and Undertaker in a 30-minute match although it's one most fans (and Michaels) try to forget.

As for Bad Blood, it only lasted a few seasons before it was replaced entirely by Hell in a Cell as its own show. After the first one in 1997, Triple H and Kevin Nash would go at it in the summer of 2003 and then in 2004 Triple H would go up against his best friend and fellow DX member, Michaels. In 2009 the very first HIAC PLE took place, replacing No Mercy in the October PLE spot. There were talks to bring it back in 2017 for a show in Hartford, Connecticut but those plans were scrapped in favor of Great Balls of Fire which was headlined by Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe.

Under WWE's new regime, there have certainly been homages to the past with a fresh, modern twist. It's something that both Triple H, Nick Khan and the WWE creative team seem especially keen on since the resignation of Vince McMahon. When it comes to the overall television presentation with scaled back augmented reality entrances, less camera cuts and an emphasis on the 4k cameras, it almost feels like an entirely different show. That's without even mentioning the apparent closing of the chapter on the PG Era as the restrictions for talent have apparently been lifted post-Rock return which allegedly upset several roster members as they felt like it was a double standard.

