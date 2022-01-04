WWE’s Randy Orton Pokes Fun at Antonio Brown Walking Out of Sunday’s Buccaneers vs. Jets NFL Game

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when, midway through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Jets game, Brown stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads and undershirt off, waved to the crowd and left for the locker room. A lot about the situation is still developing — reports state Brown declined to keep playing while citing an ankle injury and claims he was cut by the team on the spot, coach Bruce Arians said in the postgame press conference that he was no longer with the team but reports have since emerged stating he hasn’t necessarily been released from his contract.

One thing that is certain is that plenty of people on social media had jokes about the entire situation. One of them turned out to be none other than WWE Superstar Randy Orton, who couldn’t help but notice Brown was hitting his signature pose as he played to the crowd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1477740653039783941?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Orton and Riddle (aka RK-Bro) successfully retained their Raw Tag Team Championships the previous night at the Day 1 pay-per-view, defeating The Street Profits as the rap group Migos accompanied them to the ring.

This story is developing…