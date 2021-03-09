Soulja Boy Challenges WWE's Randy Orton to a Match

✖

Soulja Boy was on the receiving end of a social media beatdown by Randy Orton last week when the rapper tried to equate how "fake" the rap music industry is to the WWE. Orton, who openly admitted he was a fan, struck back with a series of tweets that read, "Fake? Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don't b— when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you've come across. Aint nuthin but a b— ass..."

"Ps [Bad Bunny] would beat the f— outta you," he continued. Why? How? Because he's seen our world. Respects it and knows what it takes and finds himself lucky to be a part of it. You wanna talk fake? Pawn that cheap ass chain and come work for it you one hit wonder ass mutha f—a. 'Crank that' came out in '07 you had a hell of a year. Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here's the thing tho... I like rap. I bump that s— all day whether it's tunechi, meek, JZ...but you call what I do to survive, fake? F— that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya."

Orton reignited the beef following this week's Raw, retweeting the photos of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus following thier violent No DQ match.

Fake. Right @souljaboy ? Btw, which one of yo baby’s mommas do I send the bill to for making you relevant again? I assume they all own yo ass so whose cuttin those checks. https://t.co/EvZUOcJ3Hx — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 9, 2021

Soulja responded by daring Orton to set up a match, then poked fun at their respective net worths.

Yeah that shit is fake homeboy. And I don’t got no baby mommas fool. Looks like your the one looking for relevancy. Enough talking set it up so I can slide on u for the gang, u think shit sweet huh 🤔 https://t.co/ETJbsiCz0p — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 9, 2021

Is this actually leading to anything? Probably not, but considering what WWE is doing with Bad Bunny each week and their love of involving celebrities anything is on the table.