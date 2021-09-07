WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley and MVP Win Show-Long Tag Team Turmoil Match

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw opened with what was supposed to be a seven-team tag team turmoil gauntlet match to determine who would get the next shot at RK-Bro's Raw Tag Team Championships. But after a war of words between the champs and Bobby Lashley, "The All Mighty" and MVP were added into the bout as an eighth team. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods quickly established themselves as the iron men of the match, taking down the Viking Raiders, Jinder Mahal & Veer, the Lucha House Party and T-Bar and Mace.

However that last pinfall caused T-Bar and Mace to become enraged, beating down both The New Day and Mansoor & Mustafa Ali to the point where the gauntlet had to be stopped roughly one hour in and restarted at the end of the night. Woods and Kingston then beat Mansoor and Ali but finally fell to AJ Styles and Omos.

Despite being manhandled by the towering Omos both during and after the match, Lashley managed to secure the victory by pinning Styles with a Spear. The WWE Champion and Porter now get a shot and RK-Bro next week, followed by Lashley vs. Orton for the WWE title at Extreme Rules.

Here's the updated lineup for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The show will take place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 26.