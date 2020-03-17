Edge Challenges Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing Match at WreslteMania 36

Edge opened this week’s Monday Night Raw at the Performance Center with a heartfelt promo directed at his former friend and tag partner, Randy Orton. He recapped everything that had happened between the two, before revealing that two weeks ago his wife Beth Phoenix was going to announce that he was going to retire from wrestling yet again after the attack Orton delivered onto him in late January. But because of what Orton did to Phoenix, the “Rated-R Superstar” decided he wasn’t going anywhere. He threw out a challenge — a match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, with a Last Man Standing stipulation.

As announced by WWE before the show, WrestleMania will take place at the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“At WrestleMania, if you’ve got the guts, it’s Edge vs. Orton in a Last Man Standing Match!” Edge said.

Here’s the updated WrestleMania 36 card:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women’s Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match)

And here’s WWE’s statement from Monday regarding the decision to move WrestleMania away from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”